New Arrivals in September – Animal Crossing New Horizons

As we roll into Fall, so does Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are some seasonal changes being made for the Northern Hemisphere. As the leaves begin to change colour and acorns begin to fall from the trees, new recipes and many more exciting things begin to emerge. We’re going to tell you what the new season has in store for you!

As you load up the game, Isabelle tells you about the season changing in her daily announcements. She also hands out a little tree bounty diy recipe to everyone. Timmy and Tommy’s store will now present a pumpkin as we transition too, how cute! The colour palette of your island slowly changes to an autumnal palette the further into Fall we go. The leaves become a deeper green/brown and the tea olive bushes will begin to bloom. Even on the loading screen, the little island you see floating in the bottom right corner changes to match the season. To replace the blue summer shells we’ve been busy collecting over the summer, acorns will fall out of normal trees and pine cones will fall out of cedar trees. Mushrooms and maple leaves will be joining your island a bit later on so be sure to keep an eye out.

There will be some new Fish, Bugs and Deep Sea Creatures coming out to play, as usual to every month. Some Fish and Bugs we saw back in March will be returning again, so be sure to go and hunt them down if you haven’t caught them for your museum yet.

Nintendo teased us in the Second Big Wave Update trailer to be expecting something spooky during the Fall season. While we aren’t sure what it is yet, it might not be coming in September but instead October. Be sure to keep your eyes out for an update as it will be coming in the next couple of months!