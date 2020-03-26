Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a beautiful game full of interesting and unique characters and designs. But would you like to make it even more beautiful? Would you like even more designs? That’s where the Custom Designs app comes in in the game, letting creative players make whatever they want for use on clothes, furniture, and other items. But if you’re like me then you aren’t very creative and you can’t make cool designs. Thankfully that’s what the internet and the Nook Link service is for. There’s a huge amount of old designs out there to import into your game, along with newly created ones, so here’s the best QR codes and custom designs for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Best QR Codes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Rather than place them all here in a huge jumble, I want to highlight a few personal favorites and then provide you with the tools you need to find your own. This will also include some custom designs made directly inside of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which don’t require Nook Link. However, for the older stuff be sure you know how to import them for the new game.

Above you can see me wearing Link’s iconic shirt from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a fine addition to any collection. The code for that, and a few personal favorites are just below.

And if you look in the background you might notice some designs on the wall of my “relaxation room” featuring the greatest actor of all time Tommy Wiseau and surprised Pikachu. If you want those designs, just scan the codes below…

But maybe you’ve already unlocked the Able Sisters clothing store and want some of the more intricate designs players can create there. For that and many older QR codes you can search through the ACQR subreddit, which is where you’ll want to keep track of new designs players share. Two of my favorites from there are this adorable strawberry hat and the amazing My Neighbor Totoro hoodie. Both are also found below.

Just head over to the shop and enter those codes to bring them over to your game and start wearing them. If you keep an eye on that subreddit you should have all the custom designs you could ever want, including older QR codes you can import from Nook Link.

And that’s the best QR codes and custom designs we’ve found so far for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Be sure to watch for more as the community develops.