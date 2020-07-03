After months of waiting diving has arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With it comes a whole new set of creatures to catch, all residing under the water. We’ve shown you how to swim and dive, but now it’s time to get into what you’ll be catching while you do it. Below you’ll find the entire list of underwater creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons including the price and when to catch them.
Underwater Creatures List
The list is sorted alphabetically since there’s just too much going on to sort any other way. You can see that many are available all through the day and any month of the year. For others though, there’s specific times and dates you’ll need to watch out for. Just be sure you’re checking the right hemisphere as it’s different for each. Once you identify if the desired underwater creature is available just get out and swim as much as you can to get them all. Some prices are based on previous games and will be updated when more info is known, so don’t be surprised if you go to sell some and it’s a little off.
|Name
|Price
|When to Catch
|Months Available – Northern
|Months Available – Southern
|Abalone
|2,000
|4pm to 9am
|June to January
|December to July
|Acorn barnacle
|600
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Dungeoness crab
|1,900
|All day
|November to May
|May to November
|Gazami crab
|2,200
|All day
|June to November
|December to May
|Giant isopod
|12,000
|9am to 4pm, 9pm to 4am
|July to October
|January to April
|Gigas giant clam
|15,000
|All day
|May to September
|November to March
|Horseshoe crab
|2,500
|9pm to 4am
|July to September
|January to March
|Lobster
|4,500
|All day
|April to June, December to January
|October to December, June to July
|Mantis shrimp
|2,500
|4pm to 9am
|All year
|All year
|Moon jellyfish
|600
|All day
|July to September
|January to March
|Mussel
|1,500
|All day
|June to December
|December to June
|Octopus
|1,200
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Oyster
|2,000
|All day
|September to February
|March to August
|Pearl oyster
|2,800
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Scallop
|1,200
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Sea anemone
|500
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Sea cucumber
|500
|All day
|November to April
|May to October
|Sea grapes
|900
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Sea pineapple
|1,500
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Sea slug
|600
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Sea star
|500
|All day
|All year
|All year
|Sea urchin
|1,700
|All day
|May to September
|November to March
|Seaweed
|600
|All day
|October to July
|April to January
|Slate pencil urchin
|2,000
|4pm to 9am
|May to September
|November to March
|Snow crab
|6,000
|All day
|November to April
|May to October
|Spiny Lobster
|3,000
|9pm to 4am
|October to December
|April to June
|Spotted garden eel
|1,100
|4am to 9pm
|May to October
|November to April
|Sweet shrimp
|650
|4pm to 9am
|September to February
|March to August
|Tiger prawn
|3,000
|4pm to 9am
|June to September
|December to March
|Turban shell
|300
|All day
|March to May, September to December
|March to June, September to November
|Vampire squid
|10,000
|4pm to 9am
|May to August
|November to February
|Venus’ flower basket
|5,000
|All day
|October to February
|April to August
|Whelk
|1,000
|All day
|All year
|All year
So that’s the Animal Crossing: New Horizons underwater creatures list including the price and when to catch them. Good luck getting that complete, full museum.