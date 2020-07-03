After months of waiting diving has arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With it comes a whole new set of creatures to catch, all residing under the water. We’ve shown you how to swim and dive, but now it’s time to get into what you’ll be catching while you do it. Below you’ll find the entire list of underwater creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons including the price and when to catch them.

Underwater Creatures List

The list is sorted alphabetically since there’s just too much going on to sort any other way. You can see that many are available all through the day and any month of the year. For others though, there’s specific times and dates you’ll need to watch out for. Just be sure you’re checking the right hemisphere as it’s different for each. Once you identify if the desired underwater creature is available just get out and swim as much as you can to get them all. Some prices are based on previous games and will be updated when more info is known, so don’t be surprised if you go to sell some and it’s a little off.

Name Price When to Catch Months Available – Northern Months Available – Southern Abalone 2,000 4pm to 9am June to January December to July Acorn barnacle 600 All day All year All year Dungeoness crab 1,900 All day November to May May to November Gazami crab 2,200 All day June to November December to May Giant isopod 12,000 9am to 4pm, 9pm to 4am July to October January to April Gigas giant clam 15,000 All day May to September November to March Horseshoe crab 2,500 9pm to 4am July to September January to March Lobster 4,500 All day April to June, December to January October to December, June to July Mantis shrimp 2,500 4pm to 9am All year All year Moon jellyfish 600 All day July to September January to March Mussel 1,500 All day June to December December to June Octopus 1,200 All day All year All year Oyster 2,000 All day September to February March to August Pearl oyster 2,800 All day All year All year Scallop 1,200 All day All year All year Sea anemone 500 All day All year All year Sea cucumber 500 All day November to April May to October Sea grapes 900 All day All year All year Sea pineapple 1,500 All day All year All year Sea slug 600 All day All year All year Sea star 500 All day All year All year Sea urchin 1,700 All day May to September November to March Seaweed 600 All day October to July April to January Slate pencil urchin 2,000 4pm to 9am May to September November to March Snow crab 6,000 All day November to April May to October Spiny Lobster 3,000 9pm to 4am October to December April to June Spotted garden eel 1,100 4am to 9pm May to October November to April Sweet shrimp 650 4pm to 9am September to February March to August Tiger prawn 3,000 4pm to 9am June to September December to March Turban shell 300 All day March to May, September to December March to June, September to November Vampire squid 10,000 4pm to 9am May to August November to February Venus’ flower basket 5,000 All day October to February April to August Whelk 1,000 All day All year All year

So that’s the Animal Crossing: New Horizons underwater creatures list including the price and when to catch them. Good luck getting that complete, full museum.