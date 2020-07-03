Game Guides

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Underwater Creatures List

Every price and when to catch

July 3rd, 2020 by Kyle Hanson

After months of waiting diving has arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With it comes a whole new set of creatures to catch, all residing under the water. We’ve shown you how to swim and dive, but now it’s time to get into what you’ll be catching while you do it. Below you’ll find the entire list of underwater creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons including the price and when to catch them.

Underwater Creatures List

The list is sorted alphabetically since there’s just too much going on to sort any other way. You can see that many are available all through the day and any month of the year. For others though, there’s specific times and dates you’ll need to watch out for. Just be sure you’re checking the right hemisphere as it’s different for each. Once you identify if the desired underwater creature is available just get out and swim as much as you can to get them all. Some prices are based on previous games and will be updated when more info is known, so don’t be surprised if you go to sell some and it’s a little off.

NamePriceWhen to CatchMonths Available – NorthernMonths Available – Southern
Abalone2,0004pm to 9amJune to JanuaryDecember to July
Acorn barnacle600All dayAll yearAll year
Dungeoness crab1,900All dayNovember to MayMay to November
Gazami crab2,200All dayJune to NovemberDecember to May
Giant isopod12,0009am to 4pm, 9pm to 4amJuly to OctoberJanuary to April
Gigas giant clam15,000All dayMay to SeptemberNovember to March
Horseshoe crab2,5009pm to 4amJuly to SeptemberJanuary to March
Lobster4,500All dayApril to June, December to JanuaryOctober to December, June to July
Mantis shrimp2,5004pm to 9amAll yearAll year
Moon jellyfish600All dayJuly to SeptemberJanuary to March
Mussel1,500All dayJune to DecemberDecember to June
Octopus1,200All dayAll yearAll year
Oyster2,000All daySeptember to FebruaryMarch to August
Pearl oyster2,800All dayAll yearAll year
Scallop1,200All dayAll yearAll year
Sea anemone500All dayAll yearAll year
Sea cucumber500All dayNovember to AprilMay to October
Sea grapes900All dayAll yearAll year
Sea pineapple1,500All dayAll yearAll year
Sea slug600All dayAll yearAll year
Sea star500All dayAll yearAll year
Sea urchin1,700All dayMay to SeptemberNovember to March
Seaweed600All dayOctober to JulyApril to January
Slate pencil urchin2,0004pm to 9amMay to SeptemberNovember to March
Snow crab6,000All dayNovember to AprilMay to October
Spiny Lobster3,0009pm to 4amOctober to DecemberApril to June
Spotted garden eel1,1004am to 9pmMay to OctoberNovember to April
Sweet shrimp6504pm to 9amSeptember to FebruaryMarch to August
Tiger prawn3,0004pm to 9amJune to SeptemberDecember to March
Turban shell300All dayMarch to May, September to DecemberMarch to June, September to November
Vampire squid10,0004pm to 9amMay to AugustNovember to February
Venus’ flower basket5,000All dayOctober to FebruaryApril to August
Whelk1,000All dayAll yearAll year

So that’s the Animal Crossing: New Horizons underwater creatures list including the price and when to catch them. Good luck getting that complete, full museum.

