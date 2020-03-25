If you want to pay off your house, upgrade your town, and do all the cool things you can in Animal Crossing: New Horizons then you’re going to be catching a lot of fish. In fact, when you describe the game to friends who haven’t played it might sound to them like a fishing title. It certainly feels that way while I’m playing. But to be the best fisherman or bug catcher on the island you need to know what is out there to be caught. You might ask the question: what can I catch right now in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What Fish Can I Catch Right Now

Let’s start off with fish that are available all year. Here’s that list, along with where to catch them, and what time. If you want to know how much they sell for check here.

Fish Caught in Time Anchovy Ocean 4am to 9pm Barreleye Ocean 9pm to 4am Black Bass River Anytime Blue Gill River 9am to 4pm Carp River Anytime Coelacanth Ocean (Rain) Anytime Crucian Carp River Anytime Dace River 4pm to 9am Freshwater Goby River 4pm to 9am Goldfish Pond Anytime Horse Macheral Ocean Anytime Koi Pond 4pm to 9am Olive Flounder Ocean Anytime Pale Chub River 9am to 4pm Pop-eyed Goldfish Pond 9am to 4pm Ranchu Goldfish Pond 9am to 4pm Red Snapper Ocean Anytime Sea Bass Ocean Anytime

So you don’t need to worry about what time of year you’re fishing if you want to catch these guys. But what about the seasonal ones? Instead of dumping a huge list of all fish on you, we’ll keep this updated every month as fish come and go. Check back often to see what you need to catch before they’re gone. So let’s break it down by hemisphere. We’ve also color coded them. Red means they leave at the end of this month. Yellow will be gone at the end of next. Catch them quick before they’re gone.

Northern Hemisphere – March Fish

Fish Caught in Time Leaves in Bitterling River Anytime March Football Fish Ocean 4 PM to 9 AM March Sea Butterfly Ocean Anytime March Stringfish River (Clifftop) 4 PM to 9 AM March Sturgeon River (Mouth) Anytime March Yellow Perch River Anytime March Blue Marlin Pier Anytime April Dab Ocean Anytime April Tuna Pier Anytime April Golden Trout River (Clifftop) 4 PM to 9 AM May Loach River Anytime May Oarfish Ocean Anytime May Char River 4 PM to 9 AM June Cherry Salmon River (Clifftop) Anytime June Tadpole Pond Anytime July Squid Ocean Anytime August Barred Knifejaw Ocean Anytime November

Souther Hemisphere – March Fish

Fish Caught in Time Leaves in Arapaima River 4 PM to 9 AM March Arowana River 4 PM to 9 AM March Blue Marlin Pier Anytime March Clownfish Ocean Anytime March Crawfish Pond Anytime March Dorado River 4 AM to 9 PM March Gar Pond 4 PM to 9 AM March Great White Shark Ocean 4 PM to 9 AM March Hammerhead Shark Ocean 4 PM to 9 AM March King Salmon River (Mouth) Anytime March Ocean Sunfish Ocean 4 AM to 9 PM March Piranha River 9 AM to 4 PM March Angelfish River 4 PM to 9 AM April Betta River 9 AM to 4 PM April Catfish Pond 4 PM to 9 AM April Moray Eel Ocean Anytime April Mitten Crab River 4 PM to 9 AM May Char River 4 PM to 9 AM May Cherry Salmon River (Clifftop) Anytime May Golden Trout River (Clifftop) 4 PM to 9 AM May Guppy River 9 AM to 4 PM May Neon Tetra River 4 AM to 4 PM May Barred Knifejaw Ocean Anytime May Pike River Anytime June

So with just a few days left in March players have a lot of work ahead of them. If you’re in the northern hemisphere be sure to grab a stringfish and sturgeon before they’re gone, along with the others. Southern hemisphere players have a ton to check off their to-catch list, including a lot of sharks. Check out our tips and tricks on catching rare fish for help if you need it. But hopefully this list answers your question of what fish can I catch right now in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.