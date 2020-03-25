If you want to pay off your house, upgrade your town, and do all the cool things you can in Animal Crossing: New Horizons then you’re going to be catching a lot of fish. In fact, when you describe the game to friends who haven’t played it might sound to them like a fishing title. It certainly feels that way while I’m playing. But to be the best fisherman or bug catcher on the island you need to know what is out there to be caught. You might ask the question: what can I catch right now in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
What Fish Can I Catch Right Now
Let’s start off with fish that are available all year. Here’s that list, along with where to catch them, and what time. If you want to know how much they sell for check here.
|Fish
|Caught in
|Time
|Anchovy
|Ocean
|4am to 9pm
|Barreleye
|Ocean
|9pm to 4am
|Black Bass
|River
|Anytime
|Blue Gill
|River
|9am to 4pm
|Carp
|River
|Anytime
|Coelacanth
|Ocean (Rain)
|Anytime
|Crucian Carp
|River
|Anytime
|Dace
|River
|4pm to 9am
|Freshwater Goby
|River
|4pm to 9am
|Goldfish
|Pond
|Anytime
|Horse Macheral
|Ocean
|Anytime
|Koi
|Pond
|4pm to 9am
|Olive Flounder
|Ocean
|Anytime
|Pale Chub
|River
|9am to 4pm
|Pop-eyed Goldfish
|Pond
|9am to 4pm
|Ranchu Goldfish
|Pond
|9am to 4pm
|Red Snapper
|Ocean
|Anytime
|Sea Bass
|Ocean
|Anytime
So you don’t need to worry about what time of year you’re fishing if you want to catch these guys. But what about the seasonal ones? Instead of dumping a huge list of all fish on you, we’ll keep this updated every month as fish come and go. Check back often to see what you need to catch before they’re gone. So let’s break it down by hemisphere. We’ve also color coded them. Red means they leave at the end of this month. Yellow will be gone at the end of next. Catch them quick before they’re gone.
Northern Hemisphere – March Fish
|Fish
|Caught in
|Time
|Leaves in
|Bitterling
|River
|Anytime
|March
|Football Fish
|Ocean
|4 PM to 9 AM
|March
|Sea Butterfly
|Ocean
|Anytime
|March
|Stringfish
|River (Clifftop)
|4 PM to 9 AM
|March
|Sturgeon
|River (Mouth)
|Anytime
|March
|Yellow Perch
|River
|Anytime
|March
|Blue Marlin
|Pier
|Anytime
|April
|Dab
|Ocean
|Anytime
|April
|Tuna
|Pier
|Anytime
|April
|Golden Trout
|River (Clifftop)
|4 PM to 9 AM
|May
|Loach
|River
|Anytime
|May
|Oarfish
|Ocean
|Anytime
|May
|Char
|River
|4 PM to 9 AM
|June
|Cherry Salmon
|River (Clifftop)
|Anytime
|June
|Tadpole
|Pond
|Anytime
|July
|Squid
|Ocean
|Anytime
|August
|Barred Knifejaw
|Ocean
|Anytime
|November
Souther Hemisphere – March Fish
|Fish
|Caught in
|Time
|Leaves in
|Arapaima
|River
|4 PM to 9 AM
|March
|Arowana
|River
|4 PM to 9 AM
|March
|Blue Marlin
|Pier
|Anytime
|March
|Clownfish
|Ocean
|Anytime
|March
|Crawfish
|Pond
|Anytime
|March
|Dorado
|River
|4 AM to 9 PM
|March
|Gar
|Pond
|4 PM to 9 AM
|March
|Great White Shark
|Ocean
|4 PM to 9 AM
|March
|Hammerhead Shark
|Ocean
|4 PM to 9 AM
|March
|King Salmon
|River (Mouth)
|Anytime
|March
|Ocean Sunfish
|Ocean
|4 AM to 9 PM
|March
|Piranha
|River
|9 AM to 4 PM
|March
|Angelfish
|River
|4 PM to 9 AM
|April
|Betta
|River
|9 AM to 4 PM
|April
|Catfish
|Pond
|4 PM to 9 AM
|April
|Moray Eel
|Ocean
|Anytime
|April
|Mitten Crab
|River
|4 PM to 9 AM
|May
|Char
|River
|4 PM to 9 AM
|May
|Cherry Salmon
|River (Clifftop)
|Anytime
|May
|Golden Trout
|River (Clifftop)
|4 PM to 9 AM
|May
|Guppy
|River
|9 AM to 4 PM
|May
|Neon Tetra
|River
|4 AM to 4 PM
|May
|Barred Knifejaw
|Ocean
|Anytime
|May
|Pike
|River
|Anytime
|June
So with just a few days left in March players have a lot of work ahead of them. If you’re in the northern hemisphere be sure to grab a stringfish and sturgeon before they’re gone, along with the others. Southern hemisphere players have a ton to check off their to-catch list, including a lot of sharks. Check out our tips and tricks on catching rare fish for help if you need it. But hopefully this list answers your question of what fish can I catch right now in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.