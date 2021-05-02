Animal Crossing: New Horizons: What is the May Day Event 2021 Prize?

The May Day Tour event is back with a new prize for 2021 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Last year, players had the opportunity to win Rover’s Briefcase if they successfully navigated through the maze. Thankfully, Nintendo has given players a new reason to play through the complex tour in 2021. While the tour remains the same as the 2020 edition, Rover gives players a brand new prize for completing the maze. Players will receive the extremely rare item once they have completed the complex maze.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: What is the Prize for the May Day Event 2021?

Once players have completed the maze in 2021, they will have to speak to Rover, the blue cat, sitting on a cliff. The visitor will talk to players for a bit before awarding them with this year’s prize: Rover’s photo. This photo cannot be purchased or obtained elsewhere in the game at this time.

After Rover tells the player about winning the prize, he won’t give it to them immediately. The special item will arrive in the player’s mailbox the next day.

Hello! Are you ready for a mini vacation? I hope so, because we've got one planned for you! Just stop by the airport between now and May 7th to get your ticket. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/Xpx7a222zp — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) May 1, 2021

Once players have claimed their prize from Rover, there are additional Bell Vouchers located near the friendly cat. These vouchers are only available once players have reached Rover, which is a bonus for those who complete the maze.

Bell Vouchers and Rover’s photos, or Rover’s Briefcase for those who didn’t complete the maze in 2020, are the only items players can take home in 2021. Bell Vouchers will stay in the player’s bag on the return home, while the prized photo will show up the next day. Players can redeem Bell Vouchers for 3,000 Bells each. Normally, these items cost 500 Nook Miles, but by grabbing them during the May Day tour, players will essentially receive free Bells.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.