Animal Crossing: New Horizons: What is the May Day Maze 2021 Event?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has brought back the May Day Maze event in 2021. The event is similar to last year, where players must complete a series of puzzles within a garden maze for the opportunity to speak to Rover, the blue cat, which has appeared in the series since its debut. In 2021, the May Day Maze has gone through a few changes.

What is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons May Day Maze 2021 event?

The May Day Maze 2021 event is very similar to the 2020 event, except this year players collect their May Day Ticket from Orville at the airport. After receiving the special ticket, they can hop on a flight to the special event island once to participate in the yearly event.

After landing on the island, players will have all of their tools temporarily removed to participate in the maze. The layout is different from last year’s maze, so players will have to solve various puzzles and clear obstacles to reach the end. If a player run into trouble, they can use their phones to restart the maze. Similar to last year, the goal is to reach Rover, who is sitting on a cliff at the end of the maze.

Hello! Are you ready for a mini vacation? I hope so, because we've got one planned for you! Just stop by the airport between now and May 7th to get your ticket. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/Xpx7a222zp — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) May 1, 2021

What is May Day Maze 2021 event prize?

Last year, Rover game players the limited edition Rover’s Briefcase. If players have never finished the maze before, they will receive it this year. Players who already completed the maze last year will receive a new item: Rover’s Photo. The prize will be mailed to players and in their mailbox the next day.

Around the maze are two hidden locations for Bell Vouchers, which can be redeemed for Bells. One of the locations is only available after completing the maze. After completing the maze, there isn’t much else to do except to return home. Once players leave the island, they cannot return until next year. Players have until May 7th to complete the maze to claim their prize.

May Day was added as part of the monthly update at the end of April. With the new version of the maze, it means that the previous year’s version is no longer available.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.