It’s the start of Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ very first seasonal event and everyone is excited. This includes the millions of players that have been enjoying the game virtually non-stop since it launched, but also the denizens of your deserted island paradise. Zipper T. Rabbit is here and he’s got a special bit of fun for everyone to take part in. It’s basically a big Easter egg hunt, with different types of eggs appearing all around your island. But what’s this all about? Here’s what to do with Bunny Day eggs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What to do with Bunny Day Eggs

These new eggs are special items that can be used to craft different pieces of furniture. But when you first start finding the eggs, which we explained where to get here, you might not be sure what this is all about. Zipper sort of explains what’s going on but he’s not the best at breaking things down. Here’s how it all works.

Basically you’re going to hunt down six different types of eggs all around your island. Along with this you’ll also find DIY recipes hidden away everywhere. These will all require the different eggs. Collect them all and tuck them away to use for these recipes. There’s one recipe each day, and you’ll get a special recipe if you find each one leading up to the official Bunny Day event on April 12th. So make sure you’re scouring your island for the next week and a half, finding eggs, finding recipes, and using the eggs to make those items. Once the event is over you won’t get a second chance at these things.

So that’s what to do with Bunny Day eggs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Be sure to let us know if there’s anything else about Bunny Day that is worrying you, and check out our other guide for tips on finding the eggs and recipes.