The key to enjoying Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a very long time is to build up a routine where you make your way around town, accomplishing all your usual tasks. One of the most important is collecting fruit, either using it to plant new trees or selling it or more Bells. But how often can you do this? Are you making your island barren for a long stretch of time? Let’s explain by answering the question when does fruit grow back in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

When does Fruit Grow Back

If you didn’t already know, fruit does respawn, so it’s fine to shake those trees to get your apples, peaches, pears, or whatever your native fruit is. But the tree will be fruit free for a while, with fruit typically growing back in two days. But it can sometimes take three days, especially if the fruit tree isn’t native to your island. There’s a lot of randomness inherent to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and this seems to be part of that, so don’t be surprised if fruit takes a bit longer than anticipated to grow back. It always will, so give it two to three days before getting worried at all.

Now that you know the answer to when does fruit grow back in Animal Crossing: New Horizons you may have some more questions. Fruit is a huge part of the Animal Crossing experience, so you should get used to focusing on it quite a bit. Be sure to check with your real life friends to see what they have on their island. You may want to collect some and grow it. And once you have a solid orchard, having this info should make it so you can clear it out and sell the fruit often.