Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives you a lot of control over your deserted island paradise. From the very start you can choose from an assortment of different layouts, and later in the game you can pretty much remake the map to your liking. But one thing is still random and out of your control. Which fruit you have native to your island. But there are ways to get all the other ones. Here’s how to get peaches, cherries, pears, apples, oranges, and other fruit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get Peaches, Cherries, Pears, and Other Fruit

Whatever fruit grows on your island is considered the native fruit. All the trees found here naturally will grow this one, whether it’s peaches, apples, oranges or something else. You can harvest and sell these for Bells, but they won’t be worth as much as any other type of fruit which isn’t native to your island. But where do you get them?

The answer is pretty simple: other islands. Other players and random islands within the game will offer up these different kinds of fruit. In total there’s the five main types: apples, oranges, cherries, pears, and peaches. There are also exotic fruits like coconuts. To get these you need to visit other islands. For the main types you can simply visit a friend’s island through multiplayer. But what about the others? And what if you don’t have any friends? Well, for one extra type of fruit you can just wait for a letter from your mom, which will contain a random foreign fruit.

For the rest there’s the Nook Miles Ticket. You’ll get one of these for free from Tom Nook and can buy more for 3000 Nook Miles. That’s expensive, so see how to earn more here. It’s worth it though, as this ticket can be redeemed at the airport to take you to a mysterious and random island. There you can find all sorts of different fruit, along with bugs and fish.

These are the two main ways how to get peaches, cherries, pears, apples, oranges, and other fruit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Once you have some, be sure to plant it. The fruit will take longer to grow (about three days), but it’s also three times as valuable.