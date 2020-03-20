In the opening moments of Animal Crossing: New Horizons you are walked through most of the island and how the gameplay works at a basic level. But shortly after that you are set loose and able to collect stuff at your leisure. But there comes a point where you wonder what to do with these things. And if you’re a veteran of the series you’re probably wondering where Nook’s Cranny is. There isn’t one yet, so here’s where to buy and sell items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Where to Buy and Sell Items

Tom Nook used to run a store called Nook’s Cranny which was the place to buy and sell stuff across the Animal Crossing series. He moved on though and handed the business off to his sons Timmy and Tommy. They came along with him on this island adventure, but haven’t had the time or resources to set up the shop proper. So instead they’re just setup inside of Resident Services next to Tom himself.

Any time you want to buy or sell items just head here and talk to Timmy in the corner. He will offer you Bells for anything you are willing to sell him. For buying, he has a very limited inventory, but the kiosk in the corner has a wider selection and can be accessed any time. And if you want a wider selection from Timmy then you need to unlock and build Nook’s Cranny.

Once it’s built you can head here to sell items or buy from a more robust inventory. So that’s a great place to keep in mind when wondering where to buy and sell items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is probably the main focus for many players, so hopefully this helps explain things and gets you going toward that perfect island paradise.