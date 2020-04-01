It’s Bunny Day! Or really, it’s the leadup to it, as the official day is April 12th. However the festivities have already begun in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now through April 12th there’s eggs to hunt and recipes to collect. But each is hidden around your island in different ways. If you want to get everything you can out of the event you need to find all the recipes and a ton of eggs. We’re breaking it all down, so let’s explain where to find Bunny Day DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Where to Find Bunny Day DIY Recipes

As this is basically an Easter egg hunt, the answers may vary and players around the world are having to discover this all on their own. And the real time nature of Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes it tough to skip ahead to find out. So just take that as a note that things could change, and we’ll update this as the event develops. So with that said there’s currently a few main ways to find the Bunny Day DIY recipes.

You’ll need to talk to Zipper to get at least your first, but likely also the very last on April 12th. You need to also talk to your fellow villagers, as they will have recipes they can give you. And be sure to carry your slingshot with you for the whole event because those floating balloons will be all over the place, shoot them down and they may give you a recipe. The ones for Bunny Day will have a uniquely colored balloon. And just like normal DIY recipes, messages in bottles will contain ones for Bunny Day, though they’ll come in specially colored bottles as well. And you’ll also discover crafting recipes one your own by collecting a large number of any one type of egg, see where to find them here.

So that’s where to find Bunny Day DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Collect them all along with a huge number of Bunny Day eggs and you’ll end up with all you need to complete the event without feeling like you missed anything. It’s a long event, so feel free to take it a bit slow. There’s a lot to do, but plenty of time to do it all.