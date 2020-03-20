While Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about making friends and building a new home on a deserted island it’s also about hoarding items. Whether it’s fish, bugs, furniture, tools, or anything else, your inventory is gonna be packed full pretty soon after arriving on this new paradise. In previous games you were pretty limited in this situation, but with the latest on Switch there’s multiple options. Here’s where to store items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Where to Store Items

Starting out you’ll have very limited inventory space, and even after it expands it won’t be all that large. So where do you put all this stuff? For starters, you can place items down inside of your tent (and have more options if you’ve upgraded to a house, see below).

But one of the best improvements that Animal Crossing: New Horizons makes to the series is being able to drop items anywhere. Sure, you could always place some items on the ground in the past, but not like this. So if you’re running out of inventory space just drop the items on the ground for now. You can pick them back up in the morning.

However, if you have upgraded to a house you have a much better option in the form of your storage space. Each house comes with a robust amount of storage which can be accessed by pressing right on the d-pad. Then just place any item you want in here and it will remain until you take it back out. This is similar to how chests and drawers used to work in the series, but it’s all linked together here and doesn’t require an extra piece of furniture.

So that’s where to store items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Another great addition from this new entry in one of Nintendo’s best series.