Animal Crossing New Horizons Wedding Season: How to Get the Nuptial Ring Pillow

The Wedding Season in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a time of love, emotion, and, of course, new items! Returning this year from June 1st to June 30th, you will be able to get some new wedding items this Wedding Season, including the Nuptial Ring Pillow. Whether you want to virtually propose or be a ring bearer, this item will surely be a nice addition to your island, especially with the rest of the Wedding Season set. Here’s how to get the nuptial ring pillow in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get the Nuptial Ring Pillow in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you are desperate to get this item, luckily for you it is very easy! All you have to do is order it through the Nook Shopping season section during Wedding Season. Go to Nook Shopping on your NookPhone or the Nook Stop Terminal in Resident Services, select Special Goods, scroll to the seasonal section between June 1st to June 30th, and order it for 2,200 bells. Wait overnight (or time travel) and then voila! Your nuptial ring bell will be waiting in your mailbox.

If you are looking to time travel, however, you may be disappointed to hear that even if you set your clock forward, these items will not appear in Nook Shopping until June 1st 2021. You won’t have to wait long, but in the meantime you can experience the rest of what the Wedding Season has to offer – Reese and Cyrus return this year on Harv’s island. Take photos of both of them to get heart crystals to then spend on all the old Wedding Season items from last year.

The nuptial ring pillow will be available alongside the nuptial bell, nuptial door plate, and flower-petal basket. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.