Answers for all Academy Class Exams in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Are you wondering what the answers for all academy class exams in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are? Did you not think you would be going back to school or taking exams when you purchased the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? As annoying as it may seem, you will be rewarded with Exp. Candy for passing them, making them worth your time, just like collecting Gimmighoul coins. You will unlock the midterm exams by taking three class sessions. You will also unlock the final exams by passing the midterm exam. Here are the answers for all Pokémon Scarlet & Violet academy class exams.

Answers for all Academy Class Exams in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

You will have to take and pass both a midterm and final exam for each subject. To pass, you must correctly answer three out of five questions on a midterm. You also need to answer four out of five questions on a final to class. We have broken down every subject by midterm and final, so you can correctly answer all academy class exams. Don’t worry, we won’t tell anyone!

Art Exam Answers

Here are all answers to the Art Midterm:

What is the name of the gemstone that glows over a Pokemon’s head when it Terstallizes? Tera Jewel

When the answer to question 1 is the shape of flowers, what type does it represent? The Grass Type

What shape are most snowflakes classified as? Hexagon

Where is the eatery that allows you to change Tera Type? Medali

What makes something beautiful? There is no correct answer



Here are all answers to the Art Final:

What is the name of the restaurant where you can change a Pokemon’s Tera Type? The Treasure Eatery

What is the name of Brassius’s signature art installation that we discussed in class? Surrendering Sunflora

How many waterfalls are counted among the Ten Sights of Paldea? Two

Where can you find the Million Volt Skyline? Levincia

The marks a Pokemon has are present when you first meet and none can be added later. False



Battle Studies Exam Answers

Here are all answers to the Battle Studies Midterm:

The higher a Pokemon’s Sp.Def, the less damage it takes from ____ attacks. Special

Which of the following has no effect on a move’s damage? The move’s name

How many trainers are on a Tera Raid Battle team? Four

What is an effective method for breaking an opponent’s Tera Shield? Terastallizing and attacking

What is Ms. Dendra’s favorite type? Fighting



Here are all answers to the Battle Studies Final:

Which cheer boosts Attack and Sp.Atk for all allies during a Tera Raid Battle? Go all out

What do we call the battles that Pokemon are sent out with the R Button and do on their own? Auto Battles

How should you obtain LP? Exchange materials

High-level Pokemon are adjusted to what level when using Flat Rules in Link Battles? Level 50

When using Normal Rules in Link Battles, you can use multiple Pokemon of the same specifies and multiples of the same held item? True



Biology Exam Answers

Here are all answers to the Biology Midterm:

What button would you use to let a Pokemon out of its ball so that it can walk with you? ZR Button

Combine one letter and one number below to correctly say when and where Eggs are found. 2

Which of the following is an effective way to warm up Eggs? Walking around

What will NOT make Pokemon Easier to catch? Giving them a Berry

What will make it easier to catch Pokemon of higher and higher levels? Gym Badges



Here are all answers to the Biology Final:

How many of the following four methods make it easier to catch Pokemon? Two

True or false? You can get a new Pokemon only by catching them yourself or trading with other Trainers? False

If a Pokemon is holding an Everstone, will using an item that induces Evolution, such as a Fire Stone, cause it to evolve? No, it won’t

What is the probability of running into a Shiny Pokemon? 1 in 4,000

True or false? The Pokemon known as Oricorio has three forms? False



History Exam Answers

Here are all answers to the History Midterm:

What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea Region? The Great Crater of Paldea

What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero? Treasure

How many years ago did the Paldean Empire begin to rule this region? Approximately 2,000 years ago

How many years ago was this academy built? 805 years ago

Those seeking _ need look no further than the oranges of Paldea Knowledge

Here are all answers to the History Exam:

What is the area within the Great Crater of Paldea called? Area Zero

How many years ago was this academy founded? 805 Years Ago

Which of these did not appear in the Paldean fairy tale about the four treasures? A Folding Fan

Which Area Zero Expedition member wrote the record of the team’s activities? Heath

How many years ago did Professor Turo invent Tera Orbs? 10 Years Ago



Home Ec Exam Answers

Here are all answers to the Home Ec Midterm:

Which is not an effect of a picnic meal? Increasing speed

Which of the following effects the kind of Meal Power received from a particular meal? Fillings and condiments

Which of these Berries can restore a Pokemon’s HP? Oran Berry

Leandro wanted his Pokemon to decide on its own when to use an item in battle, so he gave it an Oran Berry. This will work as he hopes. True

If a move runs of out PP, it can no longer be used. If a Pokemon runs out of PP for all of its moves, it can only sit there in frustration. False



Here are all answers to the Home Ec Final:

Which of the following Meal Powers makes it easier to come across Shiny Pokemon? Sparkling Power

Which of the following is NOT an effect of Egg Power? It helps hatch strong Pokemon

What is a simple yet important tactic for increasing the effectiveness of Meal Powers? Make food with others

What is the correct action to take when your adorable Pokemon become dirty? Pokemon Wash

This is a question about academy rules. Should you change your uniform tops and bottoms to properly match each season? It doesn’t matter



Languages Exam Answers

Here are all answers to the Languages Midterm:

Gracias, arigato, merci, and xiexie all share the same meaning. What is it? Thank you

Which of the following means “delicious”? Délicieux

Which of these phrases doesn’t belong? Time to eat

When speaking with a person, what is the first step to smooth communication? Compliment them

What is your beloved teacher’s name? Salvatore



Here are all answers to the Languages Final:

Which of the following means “delicious”? Délicieux

What do these two foreign phrases mean? Ich Liebe Dich! Je t’aime! I love you

Based on what you just heard (Piggah!), what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing? Anger

Based on what you just heard (Chaaa!), what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing? Happiness

What is your beloved teacher’s name? Salvatore



Math Exam Answers

Here are all answers to the Math Midterm:

How much damage does Water Gun do when it hits a Fire-type Pokemon? Double Damage

How much damage does Razor Leaf do when it hits a Fire-type Pokemon Half Damage

If you spend 2,000 on as many 200 Poke Balls as possible, how many would you get? Eleven

What percent chance does a Pokemon usually have to land a Critical Hit? About 4 percent

How much damage does a move deal with it lands a Critical Hit? One-and-a-half times as much



Here are all answers to the Math Final:

How many Great Balls could you purchase for $3,000 if each one costs $600? Five

If a Water-type Pokemon move with a power of 100 lands a critical hit on a Grass-type Pokemon, what will the move’s power be?? 75

Under normal conditions, what percent chance does Stone Edge have to land a critical hit? About 12 percent

If a Pokemon uses Sword Dance twice to boost its Attack by four stages, how much damage will its physical moves then do? Triple Damage

If a Rock-type Pokemon whose Tera Type is Rock Terastallizes, what will the power of its Rock-type moves be multiplied by? 2



