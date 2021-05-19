Apex Legends: Best Weapons in Season 9 ‘Legacy’

Apex Legends Season 9 landed not long ago and here we list our personal take on Apex Legends best weapons for Season 9 ‘Legacy‘.

The new season as always brings a brand new Legend to play ‘Valkyrie‘ and she has been received very well by the community. Alongside the new Legend arrives the brand new Bocek Bow, as well as a massive amount of buffs and nerfs for the already present content. Respawn Entertainment has done a mighty fine job over the last couple of years keeping a decently well-balanced game. Here we detail Apex Legends’ best weapons for the Season 9 update ‘Legacy’.

#10 Alternator SMG

The Alternator has made a big comeback in Season 9, it fell out of the limelight when disruptor rounds were quickly added and removed from the game. After some buffs, this SMG is a great first gun pick-up when landing.

#9 VK-47 Flatline Assualt Rifle

The VK-47 Flatline has always been a solid option yet falls just a bit short on popularity compared to the R-301 Carbine. The default Iron Sights is one of the worst in the game but the assault rifle hits like a truck at any range, downing enemies with an extremely short time to down/kill.

#8 Wingman Heavy Pistol

The Wingman has a special place in many players’ hearts, or it is the worst thing to grace their post-death screen. The Wingman has always been powerful, well not as powerful as back in the early days of Apex Legends, when pros were running around killing entire teams with a couple of headshots. It is a great first pick-up when landing and accurate players can still make enemy players wish it was removed from the game.

#7 Bocek Bow

The newest weapon in Apex Legends arriving in Season 9, the Bocek Bow which has already received a substantial nerf. As the season progresses and more stats are released about the weapon, it can easily move up this list, but for now, everyone should pick it up when they see one as it shreds enemies.

#6 Volt SMG

The Volt is a great well-balanced weapon, it is more accurate at range than most SMG’s and deals a very decent amount of damage. With full attachments, the Volt really comes into its prime and can handle any situation as a very versatile SMG.

#5 EVA-8 Auto Shotgun

The EVA-8 Auto Shotgun took a couple of seasons to really come into its element after various buffs. It quickly took over the spotlight from the Peacekeeper a couple of seasons ago. It has lost a bit of potency since the removal of the Double-Tap Hop-Up but still remains the top choice for normally looted shotguns.

#4 R-301 Carbine

The R-301 Carbine has never really been a weak weapon and may come as no surprise this season that it is still one of the best weapons in the game. With the Anvil Receiver Hop-Up, the weapon can cover engagements at any distance and has one of the shortest time to kill/down in the game.

#3 Kraber .50-Cal Sniper Rifle

The Kraber is arguably the best weapon in the game and it very well is the best weapon in the game statistically. It sits in the number #3 spot simply due to the reliance on a player’s skill and accuracy to be as good as it can be. Most weapons on this list such as the Spitfire, R-301, Volt, EVA-8, R-99 and Alternator can carry a low skilled player to a victory. Many of these weapons can be sprayed and prayed while getting good results most of the time, but the Kraber needs a skilled player to be effective. If an inaccurate player picks this up, most of the ammo will be hitting the walls or floor due to its intense bullet drop and bullet travel speed.

#2 Spitfire LGM

The Spitfire has been on a rollercoaster since the release of Apex Legends, one season it’s the best gun delivering death unto all and the next it feels like it shoots bullets made out of paper. Luckily as the game has progressed, the weapon is finally starting to see a balance in its updates and is one of the best guns currently in the game. It can wipe an enemy team in one clip with the right attachments and well-placed shots.

#1 R-99 SMG

The R-99 is once again the strongest weapon in Apex Legends. Take two R-99’s with max attachments and you can down an entire enemy team without needing to reload. It fires faster than any other weapon and each shot chunks the enemy for great damage. It is the king of medium to short-range engagements and can carry any player to a win if used right. It truly is Apex Legends’ best weapon currently.

And that is Apex Legend’s Season 9’s best weapons. If you would like to check out the changes made in Season 9 you can check them out here.

Apex Legends Season 9 ‘Legacy’ is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.