Apex Legends Legacy: Season 9 Update Patch Notes

Season 9 and the Legacy Update are closing in for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes that will be added with this patch.

The official patch notes list is yet to be revealed, however expected very soon, considering Respawn Entertainment tends to share their update information some days earlier than the actual update release. That said, they did post on their official YouTube channel a video that showcases all major features that will be included with the Season 9: Legacy update. Among other things, Apex Legends is getting an all-new Arena mode, which will be a permanent addition to the existing roster of modes and maps. When the full patch notes list is officially shared, this article will be updated accordingly. For the time being, you can find below everything that is announced to come with the Season 9: Legacy update.

Apex Legends Legacy New Features

As shown in the most recent YouTube video, these are going to be the new major features that will be taking the spotlight in Apex Legends Legacy and Season 9:

New Legend: Valkyrie

Infested Olympus mode

New Weapon: Bocek Bow

Legacy Ranked and Battle Pass

Arenas

As expected, players are mostly excited for the new Arenas that will be implemented in Apex Legends Legacy, as they will completely change the way some people actually play the game. Not everyone out there enjoys the main Battle Royale mechanic or the rest of the modes the game already presented up until now, but the 3v3 format that Arenas will have is a classic. From CS: GO, to Valorant and other popular FPS games, the 3v3 game style is always an exciting way of experiencing the fast-paced combat these types of games have. Apex Legends is a great fit for this mode, and it is great to see it is going to be a permanent addition.

Another new feature that is going to be discussed a lot, is the new Legend, namely being Valkyrie. Not only she ties in with greatly in the lore of the game, but she also seems like a very interesting character to play as. Her unique abilities revolve around flying, as it seems, and bombarding enemies from afar.

The new Bow type weapon, Bocek Bow, was also showcased in the video, with the announcer highly praising it as the definitive tool for skilled assassins. Guns are always prominent in such games, but never underestimate the accuracy and efficiency of a weapon that can one-shot you.

Olympus is also receiving some new mechanics, in the form of an “Overgrown Infestation”. Besides confirming that Olympus will be added in the normal rotation and map cycle, nothing more is actually revealed for the specific feature. Either we will see it in action, or we will have some insight prior, when the patch notes for Apex Legends Legacy and Season 9 will be released.

Lastly, in no one’ surprise, a new Battle Pass is on the horizon and some new Leaderboards to climb with Legacy Ranked.

Apex Legends Legacy: Season 9 Update Patch Notes

This section will be updated as soon as the official patch notes go live for Apex Legends Legacy: Season 9. The update itself is set to launch on May 4 and for now, the following changes are what rumored to take place in the new update, alongside the major features mentioned above:

Various changes to existing Legends (Loba, Octane, Lifeline and more)

New weapons leaked – with NO official confirmation (Dragon LMG, Compound Bow, EPG)

Once more, please note that the above are just speculation through various sources, so take that in consideration. With the full patch notes, we will be able to see what exactly the new Season 9 is bringing in to Apex Legends Legacy.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.