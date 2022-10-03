Apex Legends Fight or Fright Event: Release Date, Limited-Time Events, Halloween Skins, and More

The Halloween event in Apex Legends is almost here and it is bringing a lot of fan-favorite modes and skins back to the game. If you’re a Halloween fiend, you can look forward to four weeks of Apex Legends Fight or Fright. Here are the release dates, limited-time modes, Halloween skins, and more available during Apex Legends Fight or Fright.

Apex Legends Fight or Fright Release Date

The Apex Legends Fight or Fright event starts on October 4, 2022. As mentioned previously, you will have four weeks to enjoy rotating game modes and Halloween skins.

Each Fight or Fright week will refresh on Tuesday, so look out for that. Here is the official release schedule for Apex Legends Fight or Fright:

Week 1: October 4 – October 11

October 4 – October 11 Week 2: October 11 – October 18

October 11 – October 18 Week 3: October 18 – October 25

October 18 – October 25 Week 4: October 25 – November 1

All Apex Legends Fight or Fright Limited-Time Modes

There are three Limited-Time Modes to enjoy during Fight or Fright. Shadow Royale returns, a game mode where you and two teammates drop into a map in the night. When anyone dies, they turn into Shadow Form which allows them to run on walls, double jump, and only deal melee damage. Oh, and Shadows have infinite spawn, so it is all about being the last squad standing.

Gun Game, the newest and extremely popular game mode, will also have a week during Fight or Fright. In that mode, every kill you get cycles you to another gun. The first squad to cycle through all 25 guns wins. The final game mode is Control, which is a 9v9 game mode with three zones to capture, infinite revives, and unlimited ammo, heals, and shields.

Here is the Apex Legends Fight or Fright limited-time mode schedule:

Week 1: Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark

Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark Week 2: Gun Run on Estates After Dark, Skulltown, and Fragment East

Gun Run on Estates After Dark, Skulltown, and Fragment East Week 3: Control on Labs After Dark, Lava Siphon, and Barometer

Control on Labs After Dark, Lava Siphon, and Barometer Week 4: Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark

All Apex Legends Halloween Skins

One of the main draws for Apex Legends Fight or Fright is the incredible Halloween-themed skins. From October 4, 2022, to November 1, 2022, Fight or Fright Halloween skins will be available to purchase.

There are brand new Halloween skins that will be available all event long. During the last two weeks of Fight or Fright, we will also see a lot of returning favorite Halloween skins. Here are all of the Halloween skins available during Apex Legends Fight or Fright:

New Halloween skins – Available all event long

Ash – Inner Demon Legendary skin

Legendary skin Seer – Bladed Wanderer Legendary skin

Legendary skin Octane – Steampunk Speedster Legendary skin

Legendary skin Revenant – Deadly Teddy Legendary skin

Legendary skin Wattson – Static Spike Legendary skin

Legendary skin Caustic – So Serious Legendary skin

Old Halloween skins – Available Week 3 and 4

Wraith – Emerald Enchantress Legendary skin

Legendary skin Bloodhound – Wicked Harvest Legendary skin

Legendary skin Bloodhound – Hunter Within Legendary skin

Legendary skin Bloodhound – Dread Navigator Legendary skin

Legendary skin Octane – Muerte Rapida Epic skin

Epic skin Caustic – Sweet Dreams Legendary skin

Legendary skin Caustic – Synthesis Chamber Legendary skin

Legendary skin Seer – Out for Blood Legendary skin

Legendary skin Crypto – Midnight Cipher Legendary skin

Legendary skin Mirage – Old Town Legendary skin

Legendary skin Mad Maggie – Blood and Plunder Legendary skin

Legendary skin Gibraltar – Born in Blood Legendary skin

Legendary skin Revenant – Necro Nightmare Legendary skin

Legendary skin Bangalore – La Catrina Legendary skin

Legendary skin Fuse – Dread Captain Legendary skin

And if all of these awesome Halloween skins weren’t enough, two fan-favorite skins will be available during Fight or Fright. Here are the two fan-favorite skins available during Apex Legends Fight or Fright:

Available from October 4 to October 11:

Wraith – Voidwalker Legendary skin

Available from October 11 to October 18:

Pathfinder – Momoir Noir Legendary skin

And that is everything coming to Apex Legends with the Fight or Fright event. If you want to stay updated on the latest Apex Legends news, be sure to check out our Apex Legends page.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.