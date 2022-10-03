Apex Legends Fight or Fright Event: Release Date, Limited-Time Events, Halloween Skins, and More

The Halloween event in Apex Legends is almost here and it is bringing a lot of fan-favorite modes and skins back to the game. If you’re a Halloween fiend, you can look forward to four weeks of Apex Legends Fight or Fright. Here are the release dates, limited-time modes, Halloween skins, and more available during Apex Legends Fight or Fright.
Apex Legends Fight or Fright Release Date
The Apex Legends Fight or Fright event starts on October 4, 2022. As mentioned previously, you will have four weeks to enjoy rotating game modes and Halloween skins.
Each Fight or Fright week will refresh on Tuesday, so look out for that. Here is the official release schedule for Apex Legends Fight or Fright:
- Week 1: October 4 – October 11
- Week 2: October 11 – October 18
- Week 3: October 18 – October 25
- Week 4: October 25 – November 1
All Apex Legends Fight or Fright Limited-Time Modes
There are three Limited-Time Modes to enjoy during Fight or Fright. Shadow Royale returns, a game mode where you and two teammates drop into a map in the night. When anyone dies, they turn into Shadow Form which allows them to run on walls, double jump, and only deal melee damage. Oh, and Shadows have infinite spawn, so it is all about being the last squad standing.
Gun Game, the newest and extremely popular game mode, will also have a week during Fight or Fright. In that mode, every kill you get cycles you to another gun. The first squad to cycle through all 25 guns wins. The final game mode is Control, which is a 9v9 game mode with three zones to capture, infinite revives, and unlimited ammo, heals, and shields.
Here is the Apex Legends Fight or Fright limited-time mode schedule:
- Week 1: Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark
- Week 2: Gun Run on Estates After Dark, Skulltown, and Fragment East
- Week 3: Control on Labs After Dark, Lava Siphon, and Barometer
- Week 4: Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark
All Apex Legends Halloween Skins
One of the main draws for Apex Legends Fight or Fright is the incredible Halloween-themed skins. From October 4, 2022, to November 1, 2022, Fight or Fright Halloween skins will be available to purchase.
There are brand new Halloween skins that will be available all event long. During the last two weeks of Fight or Fright, we will also see a lot of returning favorite Halloween skins. Here are all of the Halloween skins available during Apex Legends Fight or Fright:
New Halloween skins – Available all event long
- Ash – Inner Demon Legendary skin
- Seer – Bladed Wanderer Legendary skin
- Octane – Steampunk Speedster Legendary skin
- Revenant – Deadly Teddy Legendary skin
- Wattson – Static Spike Legendary skin
- Caustic – So Serious Legendary skin
Old Halloween skins – Available Week 3 and 4
- Wraith – Emerald Enchantress Legendary skin
- Bloodhound – Wicked Harvest Legendary skin
- Bloodhound – Hunter Within Legendary skin
- Bloodhound – Dread Navigator Legendary skin
- Octane – Muerte Rapida Epic skin
- Caustic – Sweet Dreams Legendary skin
- Caustic – Synthesis Chamber Legendary skin
- Seer – Out for Blood Legendary skin
- Crypto – Midnight Cipher Legendary skin
- Mirage – Old Town Legendary skin
- Mad Maggie – Blood and Plunder Legendary skin
- Gibraltar – Born in Blood Legendary skin
- Revenant – Necro Nightmare Legendary skin
- Bangalore – La Catrina Legendary skin
- Fuse – Dread Captain Legendary skin
And if all of these awesome Halloween skins weren’t enough, two fan-favorite skins will be available during Fight or Fright. Here are the two fan-favorite skins available during Apex Legends Fight or Fright:
Available from October 4 to October 11:
- Wraith – Voidwalker Legendary skin
Available from October 11 to October 18:
- Pathfinder – Momoir Noir Legendary skin
And that is everything coming to Apex Legends with the Fight or Fright event. If you want to stay updated on the latest Apex Legends news, be sure to check out our Apex Legends page.
Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.