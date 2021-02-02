Apex Legends Update 1.57 Patch Notes (Season 8)

Update 1.57 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. Season 8 is finally here, bringing a new Legend and new weapon to the game. Of course, existing Legends and weapons have also received significant changes and adjustments, and you can expect to see a modified loot pool throughout the season. Legendary Magazines have been added to the game, and Kings Canyon has received some changes as well. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.57.

Apex Legends Update 1.57 Patch Notes

New Legend: Fuse

Passive – Grenadier Stack an extra grenade per inventory slot. Fire grenades farther, faster, and more accurately.

Tactical – Knuckle Cluster Launch a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact.

Ultimate – The Motherlode Launch a bombardment that encircles a target area in a wall of flames.



New Weapon: 30-30 Repeater

This heavy ammo lever-action repeater boasts hard-hitting rounds that’ll nail a fleeing Mirage at 200 paces.

The 30-30 is the benchmark for reliability, designed to withstand whipping sandstorms and temporal instability, which made it an obvious choice for the Apex Games.

DISCIPLINED TRIGGER FINGER

The 30-30 Repeater requires the user to rechamber their rounds between shots which brings a methodic rhythm to the rifle, an analogue elegance that the modern weapons of the Outlands just can’t quite capture.

To further tempt those itchy trigger fingers, the 30-30 Repeater has a built-in charge giving players an opportunity to deal increased damage with each shot at the cost of a short build-up.

The 30-30 reloads one round at a time, which makes for some very interesting resource management you won’t find anywhere else, even on the Mastiff.

The 30-30’s engagement range allows unique opportunities to reload individual rounds between shots. This gives the Repeater the ability to lay down consistent precision ranged pressure, something weapons with full reloads can sometimes struggle with.

Kings Canyon Map Update

Season 8 once again sees changes to Kings Canyon. The main new point of interest shows the devastation from the ship crashing into the map. Players can now explore beyond Artillery, Spotted Lakes takes over the Slums and some new observation towers for basic recon or a sniper’s nest. Read more on the map changes in the map blog here.

Legendary Magazines

Season 8 introduces the Gold-tier magazines. Attaching it to a weapon automatically reloads your stowed weapons after a brief delay. The Gold magazine has the same capacity as Purple mags, and is available for Light, Heavy, Snipers, and Energy Weapons.

Quality of Life Updates

Damage counter We have now added a damage counter to the HUD. This was a highly requested feature, so we’re excited to allow people easier tracking for chasing those badges and challenges!

Pinging Ammo Pinging weapons or ammo in your inventory displays your current ammo count along with “player wants ammo” in quick chat.

Color Blind update Healing and reviving will now follow colorblind rules when colorblind settings are enabled

Lore Blurbs on Canon Skins Some of our skins are canon, and some are just for fun. For the skins that represent an important part of that character’s backstory, we’ve added a small blurb to describe the significance of that skin in the Legend’s life.



Legend Meta

Wraith Hitbox adjustments

Rampart Sheila angle increased from 120 to 180 Wall health in build phase increased from 1hp to 45hp (sniper rounds still pierce through)

Horizon Gravity Lift effective cooldown increased from 21s to 25s. The 15s cooldown timer will now start when the Gravity Lift disappears.

Octane Launch Pad Remastered: Many players may have known about Octane’s “super-jump” that was possible with a well-timed jump while hitting the pad. Once the double-jump option was introduced, there was an input clash that led to unreliable usage. We decided to add some launch options that are better defined than the old super-jump. Hitting the jump pad from a standing position will launch players along a high arc (the speed and trajectory of the old super-jump). From a crouched position, players will launch along a low arc, meaning they’ll fly lower but farther in the horizontal direction.

Cyrpto Remove ability to stick arc stars to friendly drones.

Loba Loot inside unopened care packages is now visible with Eye for Quality and accessible through the Black Market Boutique.

Caustic All gas now dissipates as soon as Caustic’s team is eliminated.

Mirage Mirage decoys create footstep sounds.



Weapon Meta

Fully Kitted Rotation Removed: Wingman, Sentinel, Havoc, G7, Alternator Added: R-301, 30-30 Repeater, Mozambique, Longbow DMR, Spitfire

Attachments We are removing the Gold Barrel from the loot pool

Hop Ups The Double Tap hop up will be removed from the loot pool The Anvil Rounds hop up will be added into the loot pool

Volt Bullet damage decreased from 16 to 15

Alternator Bullet damage increased from 15 to 16

Spitfire Bullet damage increased from 18 to 19 Reload speed increased from 2.8 seconds to 3.2 Empty Reload speed increased from 3.33 seconds to 3.8

EVA 8 Fire rate increased from 2.0 to 2.1



Bug Fixes

Caustic Sonar abilities no longer stop Caustic’s highlight vision.

Loba Fixed a few exploitable areas on Kings Canyon that Loba was able to reach via her Bracelet.

Rampart Jumpads in Octane’s town takeover no longer allow Rampart to place Sheila on them. Fixed an issue with Rampart’s passive persisting even after changing characters in Firing Range

Havoc Fixed an issue causing the Havoc to have 100% accuracy when hip-fired through Rampart’s Amped Cover.

Peacekeeper Fixed a POV issue that occurred when using Horizon’s abilities, then immediately going into ADS with a Peacekeeper.

Clubs Re-enabled ability to invite friends to club from friends list Fixed an issue causing some users who have opted out of “Last Squad Invites” to not appear in club event timelines when placing in the top 5 of a match Failing to connect to the club database no longer leads to a misleading “Kicked from club” message Players will no longer be kicked from clubs when switching to another profile on Xbox.

MISC Fixed an issue with crowds not cheering in Pathfinder’s Town takeover. Fixed an issue preventing some heirlooms from appearing in the heirloom shop. Fixed an issue that allowed Thermites to deal damage through certain walls on Olympus.



Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Apex Legends site.