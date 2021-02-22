Update 1.59 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list and changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small unannounced update, so don’t expect any significant additions or changes. Season 8 of Apex Legends recently began, adding a new Legend and more to the game. The Anniversary Event is also currently underway, so there’s a lot of new content for Apex Legends fans to enjoy. This update addresses a few minor issues. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.59.

Apex Legends Update 1.59 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for this update, but the Apex Legends Trello board has a list of recently resolved issues that could be addressed in this patch. Here’s everything that has been fixed.

Legend Banter VO is not playing as intended

Errors related to Private Match

Legend Skins bug causing issues when aiming down sights

Bugs related to Heirloom Store

Rampart Event Skin (“Gold Standard”) has discolored teeth

If Respawn Entertainment releases an official list of patch notes, we will update this article accordingly. This patch weighs in at roughly 480 MB, but the download size can vary based on your platform. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Apex Legends Trello board.