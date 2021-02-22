Game Guides

Apex Legends Update 1.59 Patch Notes

This update fixes an heirloom issue.

February 22nd, 2021 by Diego Perez

Apex-Legend-Season-8-Hero

Update 1.59 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list and changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small unannounced update, so don’t expect any significant additions or changes. Season 8 of Apex Legends recently began, adding a new Legend and more to the game. The Anniversary Event is also currently underway, so there’s a lot of new content for Apex Legends fans to enjoy. This update addresses a few minor issues. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.59.

Apex Legends Update 1.59 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for this update, but the Apex Legends Trello board has a list of recently resolved issues that could be addressed in this patch. Here’s everything that has been fixed.

  • Legend Banter VO is not playing as intended
  • Errors related to Private Match
  • Legend Skins bug causing issues when aiming down sights
  • Bugs related to Heirloom Store
  • Rampart Event Skin (“Gold Standard”) has discolored teeth

If Respawn Entertainment releases an official list of patch notes, we will update this article accordingly. This patch weighs in at roughly 480 MB, but the download size can vary based on your platform. This update is currently rolling out across all platforms.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Apex Legends Trello board.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Best Minecraft Seeds 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (February 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (February 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy