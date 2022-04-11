April 12 Wordle Guide: Hints and Answer for Wordle 297

Every day, there’s a new Wordle to solve, and today is no exception. There has been a string of tough Wordle words recently, but there have also been a few easy days sprinkled in the mix for good measure. Wordle is a highly unpredictable game, and even if the word of the day is a common one, it can still be a nightmare to guess if it uses a strange combination of letters. Thankfully, today’s word is quite easy to guess. If you’re having some trouble though, then don’t fret. We’ve got your back with hints, tips, and the solution for Wordle 297 on Tuesday, April 12.

April 12 Wordle Hints

Here are a few hints for Wordle 297.

There are no double letters in this word.

There are two vowels in this word.

This word begins with the letter R.

This word ends with the letter L.

This word is a noun and an adjective.

These tips should give you a decent idea of what today’s word is, but some people are still struggling to solve today’s Wordle even with additional assistance. If you need the solution to Wordle 297, then keep scrolling down to find it.

Wordle 297 Answer

There’s no shame in looking up the answer to a Wordle, especially if your streak is on the line. If you can’t solve Wordle 297 on your own, then scroll down below the image to see the solution.

The answer to the April 12 Wordle is ROYAL.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a daily word game that was acquired by The New York Times after blowing up earlier this year. It tasks players with guessing a different five-letter word every day, which sounds simple on paper but can actually be quite complicated in practice since you’re only allotted a certain number of guesses per day.

If you guess a letter correctly, it will turn green. If you have a correct letter but it’s in the wrong position, it will turn yellow. All outright wrong guesses will turn gray. That’s all the help you’re getting from Wordle, so a lot of people look up additional hints online.

There’s no shame in doing so, especially since many people have long-running Wordle streaks at stake. If you find yourself struggling to guess a word, check Attack of the Fanboy for the best Wordle tips, hints, and solutions.

Wordle is available to play for free now in your web browser.

- This article was updated on April 11th, 2022