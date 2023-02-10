Are Dark and Darker Servers Down? How to Check Server Status

Dark and Darker is a hard game to play, and you don’t want any interruptions to a solid run. It’s a challenging experience already, and if you’re looking to get into a server, you might be wondering why it is saying either that the server is unavailable while you’re in the lobby, or you’re unable to access the menu. There are always ways to check server status when it comes to online multiplayer, however, and you just need to check the right avenues. Before you know it, you’ll be back to sprinting from vicious goblins and bizarre, mummified spiders once the Dark and Darker servers are no longer down.

How to Check Dark and Darker Server Status and if it is Down

The latest instance of Dark and Darker servers being down was on February 10, 2023, as confirmed by developer Ironmace Games’ Twitter. As stated at 2:48 PM ET, “Alpha #4 Playtest Hotfix #4” is being implemented, an update that prevents players from joining matchmaking. This means that the servers aren’t technically disabled, as players currently in a session are still able to finish, but any players looking to join a game will have to wait.

Alpha #4 Playtest Hotfix #4 has started. It will take about an hour and a half to complete. When the update commences you will not be able to enter the matchmaking pool. Players already in a dungeon at this time will be able to complete that adventure. — IRONMACE (@IronmaceGames) February 10, 2023

It will take about an hour and a half, so check back around 4:15 PM ET, or 1:15 PM PT. Since it is maintained with a time frame in mind, players won’t have to worry for long.

When Should I Check if Dark and Darker Servers Are Down?

Image: IRONMACE

In instances where your party (or solo lobby) is ready and the leader tries to join a game, and you get an error that the server is unavailable, be sure to check other lobbies first. Beyond that, check the company’s Twitter, or Downdetector in future instances if the game is added to the service. Once you’re back in, you can go back to building your ultimate character and looting these deadly dungeons.

Dark and Darker is currently available as a demo on Steam until February 13, 2023, with the full release date not yet revealed, simply stated as “coming soon” on the game’s Steam page.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023