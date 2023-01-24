Are you wondering if the Destiny 2 servers are down today and looking for an explanation on the maintenance that was supposed to happen today? Bungie took down the servers today to roll out hotfix 6.3.0.5 on all platforms and regions. This rollout brought fixes for parts of the game like Activities, Weapons and Armor, and Power and Progression. So what exactly happened during today’s maintenance, and are the Destiny 2 servers still down? Here is everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 servers being down today including an explanation for today’s maintenance.

Are Destiny 2 Servers Down Today? Today’s Maintenance Explained

The maintenance happened over two days, starting at 10:00 AM PST on Monday, January 23, 2023, and concluding at 10:00 AM PST on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The servers were brought offline, and all sign-on and integration features were offline for about an hour during this process, from 8:00 AM PST to 9:00 AM PST. Players could then log back into Destiny 2 starting at 9:00 AM PST.

Check out Bungie’s patch notes for full details on everything that dropped with Hotfix 6.3.0.5. Here are a few examples of what was fixed or changed:

Seasonal Heist Battleground Fixed an issue where Shadebinder Warlocks couldn’t shoot Stasis projectiles during their Super. Legend difficulty now grants progression toward various Triumphs and Challenges. Year-5 Seasonal ritual activities now count toward the ritual progress of all Season Pass Exotic catalyst quests. Fixed an issue where the Ritual of the Season Triumph progressed with Heavy Grenade Launchers instead of Pulse Rifles.

CRUCIBLE Rumble: Restored as a game mode and removed from the weekly rotation. Showdown: Fixed an issue where revives were not correctly displayed on the scoreboard.

GAMBIT Increased reputation gains by over 50%.



After the maintenance period, players reported issues that resulted in additional downtime. The issues reported are players losing progress on specific Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts. As of now, there is currently no timeline for when Destiny will be back online, or the potential leads are surrounding the loss of progress with certain Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts. However, we will update our guides once Bungie provides additional details so that you can get back into the game as soon as possible.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023