Ark Survival Ascended Map Release Schedule: When to Expect Extinction and Genesis

Image: Studio Wildcard

The first map of Ark Survival Ascended has landed, with the expansion maps expected at a later date. Read further to learn when you can expect the maps for Extinction, Genesis 1, and Genesis 2 in Ark Survival Ascended.

When Are New Maps Coming to Ark Survival Ascended?

It is expected that the maps from the Extinction expansion of Ark Survival Evolved will come to Ark Survival Ascended during the first quarter of 2024. In the same quarter, a month later or so, players should expect the Genesis Part 1 maps to be released for the game.

As for Genesis Part 2, the maps included in that expansion are expected to come to Ark Survival Ascended during the second quarter of 2024. This periodic release schedule gives players time to enjoy the standard maps, experiencing them in Unreal Engine 5.

This information stems from the official website of Ark Survival Ascended. The website states that Scorched Earth and Aberration are included in the launch version of the game, with “the subsequent expansion worlds to be added at no additional cost on a regular basis.” In other words, players can hop into the expansion maps very soon and won’t have to spend a dime to do so!

What is Ark Survival Ascended?

Ark Survival Ascended is a remastered version of Ark Survival Evolved, where players can enjoy a vast improvement in visuals and quality of life improvements. This version of Ark Survival is built in Unreal Engine 5, making it more of an immersive experience than before. Players can expect the game to look much more life-like and realistic.

Quality of life improvements include a redesigned interface, a new photo mode, a new map and tracking system, new structures, unique items, and much more. If you want to learn all about the brand new Ark Survival Ascended, check out the official website for Ark, which explains all the improvements.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023