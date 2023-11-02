How to Fix Low Level Fatal Error in Ark Survival Ascended

Image: Studio Wildcard

You may have encountered an issue booting up Ark Survival Ascended, mentioning a Low Level Fatal Error. If you have had this issue, we have you covered with possible fixes for this error.

Ark Survival Ascended Low Level Fatal Error Fix

Players across the Ark Survival Ascended community have mentioned that the leading cause seems to be corrupted or missing game files. Let’s review a few methods to fix the Low Level Fatal Error in Ark Survival Ascended.

Fix #1 – Verify Integrity of Game Cache

When game files are corrupted or missing, you must either find them or get them working again. Follow the steps below for this potential fix.

Launch Steam and head to your Games Library. Select Ark Survival Ascended on the left-hand side of the screen. Right-click on the Game and select Properties. Click on the Local Files tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Cache.

After following those steps in that order, relaunch Ark Survival Ascended, and the game should be good now. If you still receive the Low Level Fatal Error, move on to the following method below.

Fix #2 – Disable Game Optimization

Some users have reported that the game can crash, causing the Low Level Fatal Error, due to game optimization issues on Nvidia Geforce. Try out the steps below and see if it works for you.

Note: This is only for Nvidia GeForce users.

Go to the Start Menu and search for GeForce experience. Click on the gear icon. Select the Games tab on the left-hand side. On the right-hand side, uncheck “Automatically optimize newly added games.” Save changes.

Afterward, restart the game and try playing it. You should be good to go now, bypassing the Low Level Fatal Error.

Related: Best Ark Survival Ascended Graphics Settings: Boost FPS and Performance

Fix #3 – Update Graphics Card

If you continue to have issues after following the fixes above, your next best bet is to update your graphics card. You can do this by searching for graphics cards in the computer search engine and checking for an update.

Fix #4 – Contact Support

Lastly, if nothing works that we went over in this guide, you can contact the support team for Ark Survival Ascended. Head to the official website for the game and submit a ticket, where the devs will contact you shortly with help.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023