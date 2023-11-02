Ark Survival Ascended Note Run for XP: Fastest Way to Level Up

An island filled with dinosaurs is not just a good Hollywood pitch, but also a terrible destination for stranded survivors. Thankfully, there is a way to become stronger and do it in a very fast and fun way: here is how to Note Run in Ark Survival Ascended.

Ark Survival Ascended: How to Note Run

Image: Studio Wildcard

Note Running in Ark Survival Ascended – just like Ark Survival Evolved – is a method of leveling up which consists of looking for Explorer Notes. These are pages that unveil lore that are found stashed in treasure chests across the map. It is by far the fastest way to level up in Ark Survival Ascended, allowing you to level consistently dozens of levels in a matter of minutes. The best and fastest way to do this is to spawn at West Zone 2, which is the southwesternmost part of The Island.

Ark Survival Ascended: Explorer Notes Locations

Image: PC Invasion

As you can see above, this area features a decent amount of Explorer Notes for you to collect along the coastline. Be wary though, some dinosaurs will be patrolling the area, meaning that you can get killed in an instant if you are not careful. The West Zone 2 area has a good amount of Explorer Notes, and since Ark Survival Ascended is basically a reskin of Evolved, you can use the map above to have a better grasp of where to find Explorer Notes all across The Island. Again, the act of Note Running is about, well, getting from point A to point B – that is, different Explorer Notes – as soon as possible, so make sure that nothing stands in your way.

You will see that after a couple of Explorer Notes, your level will go up pretty quickly, allowing you to level up your skill pretty fast in Ark Survival Ascended. Just be sure to keep tabs on the Explorer Notes you have already collected and avoid any dinos you encounter and you’ll be all good to collect as much XP as you want.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2023