Does Ark Survival Ascended Have Cross-play and Cross-progression?

The Ark games are all about learning to survive, and what better way to do that than with a friend? You may wonder if Ark Ascended has crossplay and cross-progression, so we have your answer in this guide.

Does Ark: Survival Ascended Have Cross-play?

The good news is that Ark: Survival Ascended does have crossplay, according to the devs at Studio Wildcard. The bad news is that crossplay between PC and consoles has been turned off for now and will be until further notice.

Crossplay between PC and consoles is turned off due to the delay of Ark: Survival Ascended release on consoles. Studio Wildcard has mentioned that the game will be released on consoles in November of 2023, so crossplay will likely be enabled between PCs and consoles around that time.

It’s also important to keep in mind that Ark: Survival Ascended is not planned to come to old-gen consoles, such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This means that when crossplay is enabled on consoles, players cannot play with friends with older versions of PlayStation and Xbox.

Does Ark: Survival Ascended Have Cross-Progression?

Ark: Survival Ascended will have cross-progression at launch. This is excellent news for the dedicated Ark community, where they can carry over all their characters, items, dinosaurs, and more from one system to another.

Does Ark: Survival Ascended Have Mod Support?

Ark: Survival Ascended will have mod support for both PC and consoles. That said, the mods can only be created on PC systems but can then be installed into the game’s console version. This feature allows any mod to be considered cross-platform, adding more freedom and customization to Ark: Survival Ascended.

