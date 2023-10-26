Is Ark Survival Ascended on Game Pass?

Image: Studio Wildcard

Ark: Survival Ascended has beautiful visuals that allow you to live out your dinosaur survival experience in the best possible way. Ultimately, some will of course wonder if the game is included on Game Pass so they can play for free.

I know it can certainly be very beneficial to just realize a game is added to the subscription service and then easily hop on it. This article will take you through whether Ark: Survival Ascended is on Game Pass.

Does Game Pass Have Ark: Survival Ascended

No, Ark Survival Ascended is currently not on Game Pass so you will not be taming a T-rex anytime soon without paying for the experience. At the time of writing the only place you can play Ark: Survival Ascended is on PC but there is also an Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 release planned for November 2023.

All in all though, if you were planning to purchase Game Pass in case it contained Ark: Survival Ascended then you should wait for a while and not rush into anything.

Will Ark: Survival Ascended Make Its Way to Game Pass?

There is a chance that Ark: Survival Ascended will eventually be on the subscription service since Ark: Survival Evolved has been on Game Pass and still is. Although this is no absolute guarantee, there is a good case to be made for the possibility of Survival Ascended getting its own entrance into the Game Pass Library.

Furthermore, Ark 2 will also be a day one Game Pass addition so there are many links between Ark and Game Pass. Nonetheless, unfortunately, you will have to simply hope that Ark: Survival Ascended appears on Game Pass at some point in the future for the time being.

