Ark: Survival Evolved is an excellent game to enjoy spending time within its meticulously crafted world with incredible dinosaurs to thrive amongst as you survive within the landscape with frequent updates and patches. Of course, there is a wide variety of items and gear for you to collect, even skins for weapons. One of the most sought-after skins is Mjolnir which can be applied to a Tek Sword. This guide article will take you through the process of how to get Mjolnir in Ark: Survival Evolved.

How to Get Mjolnir in Ark Survival Evolved

In order to get the mighty Mjolnir, you will have to put in quite a lot of work to actually get the skin. Firstly, the skin arrived as part of the Fjordur DLC and you will need to find around every Fjordur runes (200 in total) along with defeating numerous bosses. You will also have to complete every boss battle that you get ‘ascensions’ for and then be over or at level 190.

Within the new region that arrived with Fjordur, you will have to defeat the new Alphas, three mini-bosses, and then finally the main boss which you will get the skin from afterward. When you have gathered all of the necessary boss trophies, from the three of them. You can take them to a runestone in the sky and craft ‘Fenrir’s’ portal. When you have successfully done that, you can go and defeat Fenrir to get the Mjolnir skin which also is more than just a skin. You can even fire lightning bolts with it! The Ark universe is certainly always expanding!

However, if you don’t want to spend all of that time working through the bosses and collecting runes you can also input a code to get the skin instantly. You can enter the console command ‘Gfi mjolnir 100‘. Just make sure it’s simply the letters and numbers, not the apostrophes around the command.

Ark: Survival Evolved is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.