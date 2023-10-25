How to Tame a T-Rex in Ark: Survival Ascended

Image: Studio Wildcard

The remaster of Ark Survival Evolved, called Ascended, allows you to tame the ferocious creatures of the land. Taming a T-Rex takes some work, but with this guide, you’ll learn how to do it fast and efficiently.

Fast Way to Tame a T-Rex in Ark: Survival Ascended

The easiest way to tame a T-Rex in Ark Survival Ascended is by creating a taming trap, stunning it, and feeding it tons of Prime Meat and Narcotics while it’s knocked out. Before following this method, you should make sure to have around 200 to 400 meat and at least 150 Narcotics in your inventory. Let’s go over each step in more detail.

Step 1: Create a Tame Trap

To create the taming trap, you must gather the appropriate materials. The materials you need are 4-9x Stone Foundations, 16-24 Stone Doorframes, and a few Wooden Ramps (depending on the height of the trap’s walls). The quantity of each of these materials should be enough to make the trap big enough to trap the T-Rex.

Step 2: Trap and Stun the T-Rex

Once you set up your trap, get the T-Rex’s attention, making it angry and causing it to follow you. Next, lure the T-Rex into the trap by having the Dinosaur follow you to it. You can run faster than a T-Rex if you have enough points in Movement Speed, but if you don’t, you can lure it by using a flyer.

Once you have the T-Rex inside of your trap, whip out your stun weapon of choice and knock the dinosaur out. I recommend Tranq Darts as they are the most efficient and seem to have the highest success rate.

Related: How to Tame, Feed and Breed the Mantis in Ark: Survival Evolved

Step 3: Feed the T-Rex Meat and Narcotics

Once the T-Rex is knocked out, it’s time to start feeding the dinosaur raw meat or prime meat. While doing that, also make sure to feed Narcotics or Biotoxin to it.

Continue with this process and keep the feeding up until you officially have your own T-Rex! The time it takes to tame a T-Rex successfully can vary depending on its level, so keep that in mind.

To make this even easier, have a co-op buddy standing watch, as it’s a possibility that you’ll attract unwanted attention.

- This article was updated on October 25th, 2023