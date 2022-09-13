How to Tame, Feed and Breed the Mantis in ARK: Survival Evolved

For any adventurer, having a reliable mount is essential. ARK: Survival Evolved has ample opportunity for players to find a mount to suit their style, including those keen to befriend some intimidating insects. The mantis is one of the many creatures ARK: Survival Evolved offers the player to train and tame, so read on to find out how you can befriend a Mantis of your own.

How to Tame and Feed the Mantis in ARK: Survival Evolved

The mantis is one of ARK’s more accessible creatures to tame since it’s naturally passive, given you approach it from behind. So rather than going through the process of trapping and tranquilizing, you are free to walk up to the creature and feed it straight away.

By placing Deathworm Horn in Slot 0 and wearing a ghillie suit, you’ll be able to approach the mantis without being seen and feed it straight away. Even though it’s naturally passive, if it spots you, it may attack you directly. So it’s better to be safe than sorry. Once you approach the beast, you’ll be able to see the command to “feed and tame,” which will need to be repeated a few times before you can attach a saddle. The Mantis diet consists of Deathworm Horn or Woolly Rhino Horn, but if you’re scarce for supplies, it’s a carnivore, so it eats meat too.

The recipe for the saddle is unlocked at level 45 and requires 120 hide, 75 fiber, and 35 metal ingots to craft. Once equipped, the mantis can carry weapons or equipment in its hands, alongside being a pretty cool mount to explore the rich landscape with.

How to Breed the Mantis in ARK: Survival Evolved

Breeding a pair of mantis follows the same process as breeding any creature in ARK: Survival Evolved. First, a pair will need to be placed in a large enclosure and set to “Wander.” The breeding interval of a Mantis tends to last between 18 and 48 hours, and following this time, you’ll receive a Mantis egg ready for incubation.

Once the egg is placed inside an incubator, it must maintain a temperature of 35-38°C. The hatching process takes around three hours, which is when you can dedicate approximately six hours to feeding the baby before it becomes juvenile and learns to feed on its own. The maturing period of a baby mantis takes two days and seven hours.

ARK: Survival Evolved is available on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.