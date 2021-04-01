Update 2.55 has arrived for ARK: Survival Evolved, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Studio Wildcard released a patch for the game a few days ago, but a new one has now arrived for all platforms. This new update includes a new promotion to celebrate the current Easter season.

From March 31st until April 14th, players are encouraged to find Bunny eggs in order to get some cool loot. You need to look out for wild Bunny Dodos and Bunny Oviraptors to find the eggs you need.

You can read the full patch notes for today’s update posted down below.

ARK: Survival Evolved Update 2.55 Patch Notes

All Platforms:

Current ARK Official Client Version: v562.3

Fixed a bug where wild bees would not spawn

Additional server side logging

Additional mesh detection metrics

Fixed a crash related to cryopods (Xbox platforms only)

Eggcellent Adventure 6 is now live, for more details:

Event Details

This event can be manually activated with the server arg parameter: -ActiveEvent=Easter

Dates

3/31 – 4/14

Creatures

Bunny Dodos

Bunny Oviraptors

Rates

Official Servers: 3x XP , Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

3x , Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP , 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

4.5x , 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus ARKPocalypse: 5x XP , 5x Harvesting, 5x Taming, and 5x Breeding, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

5x , 5x Harvesting, 5x Taming, and 5x Breeding, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus Classic: 4.5x XP , 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

4.5x , 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus Classic 2: 7x XP , 7x Harvesting, 7x Taming, and 6x Breeding, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

Skins

Bunny Tail *NEW*

Procoptodon Bunny Costume

Bunny Ears Skin

Dino Bunny Ears Skin

Easter Chick Hat Skin

Dino Easter Chick Hat Skin

Easter Egg Hat Skin

Dino Easter Egg Hat Skin

Marshmallow Hat Skin

Dino Marshmallow Hat Skin

E4 Remote Eggsplosives Skin

Easter Egghead Skin

Chocolate Rabbit Club Skin

Sweet Spear Carrot Skin

Items

Bunny Egg

Festive Dino Candy

Emotes

Tail Wiggle Emote *NEW*

Bunny Hop Dance Emote

Chibi’s

Easter Jerboa *NEW*

Easter Chick *NEW*

Thorny Dragon *NEW*

Achatina *NEW*

X-Sabertooth *NEW*

Wild Event Creature Colors

Magenta

Light Green

Light Yellow

Light Orange

Light Red

Dino Light Brown

Dino Dark Brown

Yellow

Cyan

Green

Dino Medium Blue

Turquoise

LightPink

DeepPink

Peach

Mint

Teal

PowderBlue

Cream

ARK: Survival Evolved is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. You can visit the official forums for more information.