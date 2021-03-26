Update 2.54 has arrived for ARK: Survival Evolved, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Studio Wildcard already released a patch for the game a few days ago, but now we get another update version number 2.54. This patch is slightly different from the one released before.

It looks like the patch released today is specific for the PlayStation version of the game. The file size on PS4 is 179MB. The game is also playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

You can read the small patch notes for this update posted down below.

ARK: Survival Evolved Update 2.54 Patch Notes

v561.4 – 03/26/2021 (Client)

Fixed a crash that would occur when hovering over the cryopod craftable

The Xbox version of the game was also updated recently. The notes slightly differ from the ones posted about the PlayStation version. You can read the Xbox patch notes below.

Current Server Version: v811.5 – 03/26/2021

Fixed a bug which would cause dino mating cooldown to reach unreasonably high timers

It doesn’t appear as if the Switch version of the game has had any recent updates. If anymore updates are posted, we’ll be sure to let you know.

The game is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. You can visit the official forums for more information.