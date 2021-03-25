Game Guides

ARK: Survival Evolved Update 2.53 Patch Notes

New patch for PS4, Xbox One and PC

March 25th, 2021 by Damian Seeto

Update 2.53 has arrived for ARK: Survival Evolved, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The version number for the update is 2.53 on PS4, but this will differ if you own the game on PC and Xbox One. All of the patch notes are valid from March 24th 2021 and onward.

It looks like most of the fixes made today are for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. The PC patch notes are pretty light today. You can see the full patch notes written down below.

PS4:

Current Server Version: v561.4 – 03/24/2021

  • Genesis Chronicles V! Jump in to collect your TEK Federation Helmet skin, and HLN-A & Rockwell’s Explorer Notes on Genesis!
  • Fixed a mesh exploit
  • Fixed a client crash related to movement
  • Fixed a client crash related to attacking with creatures
  • Fixed invisible bees.
  • Improved Crypod UI

Xbox One:

Current Server Version: v811.3 – 03/24/2021

  • Genesis Chronicles V! Jump in to collect your TEK Federation Helmet skin, and HLN-A & Rockwell’s Explorer Notes on Genesis!
  • Fixed a mesh exploit
  • Fixed a client crash related to movement
  • Fixed a client crash related to attacking with creatures
  • Fixed invisible bees.
  • Improved Crypod UI

PC:

Current Version: v325.6 – 03/24/2021

  • Genesis Chronicles V! Jump in to collect your TEK Federation Helmet skin, and HLN-A & Rockwell’s Explorer Notes on Genesis!
  • Fixed a mesh exploit

ARK: Survival Evolved is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms. For more about today’s patch, visit the official forums.

