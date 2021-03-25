Update 2.53 has arrived for ARK: Survival Evolved, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The version number for the update is 2.53 on PS4, but this will differ if you own the game on PC and Xbox One. All of the patch notes are valid from March 24th 2021 and onward.

It looks like most of the fixes made today are for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. The PC patch notes are pretty light today. You can see the full patch notes written down below.

ARK: Survival Evolved Update 2.53 Patch Notes

PS4:

Current Server Version: v561.4 – 03/24/2021

Genesis Chronicles V! Jump in to collect your TEK Federation Helmet skin, and HLN-A & Rockwell’s Explorer Notes on Genesis!

Fixed a mesh exploit

Fixed a client crash related to movement

Fixed a client crash related to attacking with creatures

Fixed invisible bees.

Improved Crypod UI

Xbox One:

Current Server Version: v811.3 – 03/24/2021

PC:

Current Version: v325.6 – 03/24/2021

ARK: Survival Evolved is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms. For more about today’s patch, visit the official forums.