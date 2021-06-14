Update 2.60 has arrived for Ark: Survival Evolved, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Studio Wildcard seems to have released a new patch for Ark: Survival Evolved for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

Unlike the patch that came out a few days ago, it looks like this new update for the game does not feature any new content. The purpose of today’s patch is to mainly fix some annoying bugs.

On PS4 the update shows up as patch version number 2.60. Officially though, the developer recognizes the patch as version number v690.9 on PS4 and v929.7 on Xbox One. The patch should have the same function on both consoles though. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Ark: Survival Evolved Update 2.60 Patch Notes

Fixed not being able to place C4

Fixed not being able to start the boss fights

Temporary workaround for Stryder Mission Requirements to enable taming of higher level ones

Fixed some client side crashes

Fixed not being able to start the GEN1 boss fight

Fixed tooltips not displaying when KBM is plugged in

For more on this patch, you can check out details via the game’s official forums. Ark: Survival Evolved is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.