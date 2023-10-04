Assassin’s Creed Mirage Graphics Modes: Quality vs High Framerate Differences Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Keeping with tradition, Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers both a Quality mode and a High Framerate mode on next-gen consoles. Unlike in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, however, the differences between the two modes is much greater in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Baghdad is a beautiful city that looks absolutely stunning in Quality mode, but the parkour and combat of Mirage feels much more fluid when playing on the High Framerate mode. So, which of the two graphics modes should you choose in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Which Graphics Mode is Best in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

If you ask us, Quality mode is the way to go in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. We here at AOTF usually champion the 60fps High Framerate modes in games when available, but Assassin’s Creed Mirage looks amazing when set to Quality mode. Plus, the game defaults to its 30fps Quality mode unlike Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which defaults to High Framerate and runs at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Because of this, we think Quality mode is the better option. It’s not purely a resolution difference this time around, and the graphical settings are noticeably lowered when playing on the High Framerate mode. Mirage feels like a next-gen game first, and the High Framerate setting looks like the equivalent of the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game running at 60fps.

High Framerate

The High Framerate mode in Assassin’s Creed Mirage targets a buttery smooth 60fps for gameplay. To achieve this, the game’s resolution is lowered to what appears to be 1440p upscaled to 4K instead of a native 4K presentation. In addition, multiple graphical settings are lowered. If you choose High Framerate, you’ll experience less detailed textures and shadows plus sparser crowds and flora.

While the 60fps presentation is nice for combat, fast-paced fights aren’t the focus in Mirage. Basim spends most of his time sneaking around and taking in the sights from high-up vantage points, and Baghdad won’t feel as alive if you choose the High Framerate setting. Still, if you want to nail those perfect parries, a smooth and steady 60fps can make things much easier.

Quality

The Quality mode offers a native 4k image with all of the graphical settings turned to the max. Assassin’s Creed Mirage defaults to this mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and for good reason. Since Mirage was developed with next-gen consoles in mind (unlike Valhalla, which was a last-gen game that received a next-gen port), it takes full advantage of their power. Baghdad and its surrounding wilderness are a sight to behold on next-gen consoles.

Since the game defaults to Quality mode, it’s clear that the developers want you to experience the game with as much detail as possible. For reference, Valhalla defaulted to the 60fps mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X and the only real difference in the Quality mode was a native 4K image. Mirage includes multiple graphical enhancements on its Quality mode, so it’s a larger difference than you may be expecting.