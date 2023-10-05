Assassin’s Creed Mirage The Calling: Where is the Hidden Place North of Aqarquf Dunes?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the first side quests you’ll encounter in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Nehal’s Calling, which asks you to find a hidden place north of Aqarquf Dunes to learn more about the symbol that Basim and Nehal found at the Winter Palace in the game’s prologue. The quest gives you a hint and mentions that the hidden place is near an oasis, but you’re supposed to start your hunt at a place you’ve likely not visited before: the Aqarquf Dunes. So, where are the Aqarquf Dunes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and how can you find Nehal’s hidden place?

Where Are the Aqarquf Dunes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

The Aqurquf Dunes are located between Anbarr and Baghdad in the northern section of the Wilderness region. There’s a synchronization point right on top of the dunes, so set your marker to the eagle icon in between both cities and you’ll be taken straight there. You can see the location of the Aqarquf Dunes on the map below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The fastest way to get there is from Anbar. Just take a camel and ride into the desert until you reach your destination. Make sure to climb the structure there and unlock the synchronization point so you can fast travel and return here whenever you need to. There’s also a treasure chest underneath the structure if you dive into the nearby pool and explore the underground cave within.

How to Find the Hidden Place Oasis

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From the Aqarquf Dunes, head north like the quest’s directions instruct you to. You’re looking for an oasis, and luckily for you, there’s a small pond visible on the world map just north of the Aqarquf Dunes. That’s the oasis you’re looking for.

Once you reach the Northern Oasis, you can use Enkidu to spot a secret entrance underneath the water’s surface. Dive into the pond and you’ll find a hidden passage to a secret room. This is where you’ll hit a roadblock with this quest, since you need 10 Shard collectibles in order to complete it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This quest will likely take you the entire game to complete since collecting all of the Shards is a lengthy process. If you manage to collect all 10, however, you’ll be treated to a unique Isu set of gear complete with a sword, dagger, and outfit.

Thankfully, you don’t need to bring all 10 at once. If you return to this secret room with 3 or more Shards, you can unlock a piece of the gear set. Make sure to use the synchronization point near the Northern Oasis so you can fast travel back here whenever you need to.