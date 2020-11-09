Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Flyting Guide – Pro Tips to Make You a Master Poet

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a side activity called Flyting, which is the Viking equivalent of a rap battle. You and your opponent exchange insults and boast about your own accomplishments while keeping a steady rhythm and making sure your verses rhyme. Flyting is an optional activity, but it increases your Charisma and can unlock special dialogue options in certain scenarios, so it’s important to at least try it once or twice. If you’re having trouble choosing what to say or are just starting out, we’ve got your back with these handy Flyting tips.

Make Sure Your Response Rhymes

This is the most important part of choosing a response during Flyting. You have to make sure your response rhymes with what your opponent just said. Of the three dialogue options you’re given, one of them will usually not rhyme with the rest, and you should never choose this one. It will throw off the flow of the verse and give your opponent the upper hand. However, just because a response rhymes doesn’t mean it’s right. There are more things to look out for, but we’ll get to those in the next tips.

Try to Match Your Opponent’s Syllables

Once you’ve narrowed down your responses to the ones that rhyme, try to pick the response that has the closest number of syllables to what your opponent just said. For example, if your opponent opens with “To all those whom I speak, they say Eivor’s a clod,” the best response would be “Then you’re speaking to fools, and their knowledge is flawed.” If you count the syllables in each line, they both have 12. Matching your opponent’s syllables keeps the verse flowing well and maintains a steady rhythm, which is very important during Flyting. If your response is either too long or too short, then you won’t perform as well.

Don’t Get Too Violent

Although Flyting is a battle of insults, you need to keep your responses lighthearted and fun. Do not threaten your opponent with violence and make no mention of weapons or death. Even if your chosen threat rhymes and flows well, it’s still frowned upon by those who practice Flyting. Resorting to violence is usually a sign that your opponent has gotten into your head, and that’s a surefire way to lose.

Don’t Be Nice Either

While you shouldn’t be mean, you also shouldn’t be super nice either. It’s a battle of insults after all. Never choose a response that compliments your opponent or speaks highly of them. You’re trying to bring them down with your words. You should never get to the point where you’re threatening to hurt someone or draw your weapon on them, but you should attempt to elicit a response from anyone watching by burning your opponent as best you can.

With these Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Flyting tips, you’ll be able to level up your Charisma in no time. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia.