Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Day One Patch Detailed

Even though the game hasn’t been released yet, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is receiving a patch on launch day. The version comes in at 1.01 and addresses a variety of balancing and performance issues. Weighing in at a decent 2.9 GB on PS4, things will likely not be much different on Xbox and PC.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Day One Update Patch Notes

Fine-tuned the balancing of the game

Improved performance and stability

Miscellaneous bug fixes

Ubisoft didn’t really mention anything, officially, yet, so we don’t really know what the exact details are for this particular update but this is about par for the course where large game launches are concerned: usually, developers will try to squeeze in fixes that couldn’t make it into the game when the game went gold. They usually address quality of life things like performance, presentation, or balancing but there may be some additional things to make this game play similarly across all platforms as it appears the game demands quite a lot from its PC version.

It should also be noted that the game’s update will automatically be a part of the digital download if you purchase the game that way, meaning that the update will only apply separately if you purchase a physical copy of the game; however, coming in at 2.9GB could mean that the patch installs fairly quickly compared to other games that featured launch updates.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing on November 10th, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game will also be available on PlayStation 5 as a launch title. This game is also available as part of the next-gen upgrade program a lot of other developers are getting into where you can get a free upgrade to the next-gen version of a game if you own the current-gen version.