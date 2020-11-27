Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – How to Get Maximilian’s Key

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest installment in Ubisoft’s long-running, fan-favorite Assassin’s Creed series. There are tons of keys in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players will need to aquire in order to progress further in the game. One of such keys is Maximilian’s key, which is tied to the ‘Rivalry for the Ages’ quest. This guide will show you the simplest and most straightforward way of getting this key.

How to Get Maximilian’s Key

Players can find Maximilian and his key at his home in Lunden, which is located near Amphitheatre’s main entrance. Once you arrive at his home, you’ll see Maximilian himself talking to someone. If you use Odin’s Sight, you’ll quickly find the key on a table next to them.

To get the key, you’ll first have to distract Maximilian so you can take it without him noticing. To do this, simply look around the building to find two children at the corner of the street. Talk to them, and you’ll be able to hire them to distract your target. This will cost 65 silver coins, and after you pay them, the kids will lure Maximilian away from the key. Wait till he’s far enough to not spot you, then proceed to swipe the key.