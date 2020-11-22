Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Where to Find Fireflies

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest installment in Ubisoft’s long-running, fan-favorite Assassin’s Creed series. Fireflies are insects that eludes many players in the game as they can often be tricky to find. These insects are important too, as they are needed to earn the ‘Twinkle Twinkle’ trophy/ achievement. This guide will show you where to find these little creatures in the simplest and most straightforward way.

Where to Find Fireflies

Fireflies can be found near the sync point in Black Peak at the Grantebridgescire region seen on the map. You can only catch them at night, so if it’s currently day time, just meditate till the sun goes down. Once you’ve spawned on the sync point in Black Peak, jump off onto the hay bale and dash towards the trees in front of you, then head downhill towards the old ruin. To head inside the old ruin, find the open window located at the side of the building.

Once you’ve made it into the dark old ruin, you should see some small bright creatures hovering around. These are obviously the fireflies, so to collect them, you’ll have to chase and run into them. You’ll know once you’ve successfully caught one when you see an indication in the top right corner of your screen. Additionally, you can also check your inventory to see if they’re there.

Afterward, you can then release them over by the pond in your settlement to earn the Twinkle Twinkle trophy/achievement.