Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Where to Find East Anglia Gear

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest installment in Ubisoft’s long-running, fan-favorite Assassin’s Creed series. There are many areas in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, each with their own set of weapons and gear, and East Anglia is no exception. This gear set includes a cloak, helmets, a shield, and a Greatsword. It is a highly useful gear set, especially earlier on in the game, as it significantly boosts your power level.

The East Anglia gear set consists of five pieces of gear, each found in a different location. This guide will show you how to get the set.

Magister’s Cloak

The Magister’s Cloak can be found in a locked chest in Serpent’s Landing. The key to the locked chest can be found in the second red tent in the area.

Carolingian Longsword

The Carolingian Longsword is a Greatsword located in western East Anglia in the Forest Hideout next to Grantebridgescire. Specifically, it can be found inside a tent in the hideout.

Magister’s Mask

The Magister’s Mask is a Raven Helmet found in King’s Bury. Just break the door in the main church building to find it.

Plank and Buckler

The Plank and Buckler is a Bear Shield found in a large cave, south-east of the map in East Anglia. Once in the cave, head down the straight path and take out the guard you’ll come across, and grab the key. Afterward, you’ll come across a wall you’ll need to destroy by throwing a torch in the gap above it. Once the wall comes down, you should find the shield shortly after.

Thor’s Helmet

Thor’s Helmet can only be acquired until later in the game. To get it, you’ll first need to defeat the three Daughters of Lerion: Goneril, Cordelia, and Regan. Goneril can be found in Grantebridgescire, while the other two daughters can be found in East Anglia. Once that’s done, head to the hidden entrance into a catacomb found above the southernmost point of East Anglia, to the south-west of Yare River. You’ll then encounter a statue with three slots behind it. Put your acquired daggers into the slots, and you’ll get the helmet.