Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Where to Find the Meldeburne Key

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest installment in Ubisoft’s long-running, fan-favorite Assassin’s Creed series. There are many places in the game where you’ll need keys to unlock, especially throughout the earlier parts of England, and the Meldeburne Tower is no exception as it houses some desirable loot. This guide will show you how to get The Meldeburne key, which unlocks the tower.

Where to Find the Meldeburne Key

In order to get the key, you must get to Meldeburne itself. Meldeburne is a low tier raid location in the center of the map, near Grantebridgescire. It is notified on the map as a town marked with an Ability Book. It’s not a hard raid, so you should be able to clear it in no time.

Once you have arrived at Meldeburne and have cleared the raid, you’ll see a gate to the town covered in scaffolding, right next to the tower. Go past the gate and follow the road till you get to a bale of hay. Next to the bale of hay is a corpse that holds the Meldeburne key. Upon entering the tower, you’ll find the Book of Knowledge, an item that upgrades your Mark of Death ability. This is quite a useful item, so it’s well worth the trouble.