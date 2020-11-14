Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – List of Romance Options

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest installment in Ubisoft’s long-running, fan-favorite Assassin’s Creed series. Much like its predecessor, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Valhalla allows players the option of having love interests. These romance options range from serious relationships to one night flings.

The great thing about this system is that players don’t need to do any extra tasks or choose the right dialogue options to win the heart of these love interests. They only need to connect with these characters by talking to them. With that being said, there are many potential romance options in the game, but this guide will show you which to look out for.

Broder

Broder can be unlocked as a romance option, but only after you’ve successfully liberated East Anglia. Once that’s done, he will come up to you during Oswald’s wedding and ask if you’d like to have sex with him. Reply yes, and you will have a new love interest.

Gunlodr

To get Gunlodr as a potential love interest, you’ll need to first gift her Thor’s bridal circlet found in the Asgard storyline.

Petra

To get petra as a romantic interest, you’ll first have to finish the hunter’s Shack in your settlement. Afterward, she’ll then give you a quest you’ll need to complete, and once that’s done, you should have a romantic option available once you speak to her.

Bil

Bil can be found at a waterfall in the Rygjafylke mountains in Norway. Upon speaking to her, she’ll tell you she is missing her comb that dropped in the river. Dive in and find it, and she’ll be your new romantic partner.

Randvi

In order to get Randvi as a love interest, you’ll first have to have a level three settlement. Once you have that, she will ask to go to Lunden with you. Go with her, and she will confess her feelings to you. Tell her you feel the same way, and she’ll be your new partner.

As mentioned earlier, these are but a few of the potential love interests in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Once you meet the necessary requirements for any of them, you’ll know you can romance them once you see a heart symbol next to a dialogue option.