Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is finally here, and the day one patch (update 1.02) has been released alongside it. Most games have day one patches nowadays, and Ubisoft’s latest open-world Viking adventure is no exception. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s day one patch doesn’t add any significant new features, but it fine-tunes the experience overall and fixes a few bugs. The most notable change is the addition of localized audio packs so you can play the game in languages other than English, but there aren’t any other major features outside of that. Here’s everything new with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 1.02.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Fine-tuned the balancing of the game

Game stability improvements

Various bug fixes

Added additional localized audio packs

Added the Codex The Animus Database is back in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla! The Codex has two parts, the Database and Tutorials.



This update is available on all platforms. It’s a small patch that shouldn’t take too long to install and it will come included with your digital preload if you’re playing on launch day. If you have the game on a disc, however, you’ll have to download the update on its own while your physical copy installs on your system of choice. If you’re playing the game on a streaming service like Google Stadia or Amazon Luna (via the newly launched Ubisoft channel), then you won’t have to worry about downloading a patch because updates are handled server-side on those platforms.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. If you still haven’t picked up the game, check out our buying guides so you can choose the version that’s right for youl