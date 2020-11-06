Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Is the Gold Edition Worth It?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is nearly here, but should you get the Gold Edition? Ubisoft’s open-world Viking adventure is already packed with content that you can get with the base game, but the Gold Edition includes additional content that can extend your playtime by dozens of hours. If you’re an Assassin’s Creed mega fan, then you may have already splurged on a more expensive edition of Valhalla, but many players are understandably undecided regarding which version of the game to buy. Should you buy the Gold Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Let’s take a look at everything you get with it.

What Does the Gold Edition Come With?

The Gold Edition of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes with the following content.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla base game

Season Pass Wrath of the Druids The Siege of Paris The Legend of Beowulf



The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla base game is exactly what it sounds like, getting you access to the game itself. The Season Pass is the real draw of the Gold Edition. That gets you two major post-launch story expansions as well as a bonus quest that you can play on release day called The Legend of Beowulf. The Beowulf quest is just one mission, but Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris are lengthy DLC expansions that take place in new areas with new characters and quests to discover.

The Wrath of the Druids is a more fantasy-focused expansion centered around the titular druids. Eivor journeys to Ireland in this DLC and dismantles a strange cult as they come face to face with creatures from Celtic mythology. It’s similar to the Fate of Atlantis DLC for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and the Curse of the Pharaohs DLC for Assassins’ Creed Origins. This DLC is expected to release sometime in Spring 2021.

The Siege of Paris is a more historically accurate expansion centered around the, well, siege of Paris. It sends Eivor to the war-torn region of Francia and includes all-new replayable activities that will let you get many more hours out of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla if you so choose. This DLC is expected to release sometime in Summer 2021.

Is the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition Worth It?

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition is worth it if you plan on playing the DLC. The Season Pass is the only difference between the Standard Edition and the Gold Edition, so that will determine whether or not you should get it. If you’re a fan of the series and have played the expansions for the past few games, then you’ll probably enjoy Valhalla’s DLC and you should get the Gold Edition. If you’re unsure, you can always buy the Standard Edition for now and then just buy the Season Pass on its own after you finish the game if you’re interested. The DLC won’t release until next year, so you have quite some time to make a decision.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.