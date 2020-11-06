Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Is the Season Pass Worth It?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a massive game in its own right, but you can purchase the Season Pass if you want even more content. The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass includes new story expansions and bonus missions, just like the Season Passes for previous games in the series like Origins and Odyssey. With so many games on the horizon, it can be difficult to decide if you should invest the extra time and money into Valhalla’s post-launch content. Even if you don’t pick up the DLC now, you can always purchase it later when it finally releases. There will also be plenty of free updates for all players, so there’s still a lot coming to Valhalla even if you only own the base game.

What Does the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Come With?

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass includes two major story expansions and a bonus mission called The Legend of Beowulf. The bonus mission will be available at launch, while the two story expansions will be released in 2021. Here is everything the Season Pass comes with.

Wrath of the Druids

The Siege of Paris

The Legend of Beowulf

Wrath of the Druids sees Eivor travel to Ireland to dismantle a strange cult. It deals with Celtic mythology and, as the title suggests, druids. It will be released in Spring 2021. The Siege of Paris sends Eivor to war-torn Francia and features replayable activities where you take on the elite units of Charles the Fat. It will be available in Summer 2021. The Legend of Beowulf retells the story of the legendary warrior through the lens of the Assassin’s Creed universe, and this mission is available at launch.

Is the Season Pass Worth It?

If you have played Assassin’s Creed Origins or Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and enjoyed the DLC for those two games, then you should probably buy the Season Pass for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It follows a similar structure to the previous two games, offering two major story expansions within a year of launch. While Origins and Odyssey had their second expansions, Curse of the Pharaohs and Fate of Atlantis, revolve around mythology after a more traditional first expansion, Valhalla seems to be taking the opposite approach, offering a mythological first expansion with Wrath of the Druids before a historical second expansion in The Siege of Paris. The Siege of Paris will also feature replayable activities that are sure to provide hours of enjoyment for dedicated players.

If the DLC interests you and you’re a fan of the series, you can pick up the Season Pass with the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition of the game. If you’re still undecided, you can always purchase the base game and buy the Season Pass separately when the DLC releases.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on:November 6th, 2020