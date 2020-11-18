Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Where to Find Small Bullhead

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest installment in Ubisoft’s long-running, fan-favorite Assassin’s Creed series. Like some other titles in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lets players fish to their heart’s content when not completing quests or engaging in battle. One of the rarest fish in the game is the Small Bullhead, which can be a bit tricky to find. However, this guide will show you the best places to find it.

Where to Find Small Bullhead

One of the few good places to look for Small Bullheads in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is Ledecestrescire. Once you arrive in Ledecestrescire, make your way to the river on the left side of town, where you’ll see many of them. To get them, you can either use a fishing hut, shoot them with arrows, or go into the river and stab them.

The best place to farm the Small Bullhead is Elisdon Altar in Grantebridgescire. This location is the best among the two as it has both medium and small-sized Bullheads. To find them, head east as you arrive at Elisdon Altar, and you should see a river to fish in.

Ledecestrescire and Grantebridgescire are the best locations to find the Small Bullhead, so as long as you follow this guide, you should have a large supply of these fishes in no time.