Assassin’s Creed Valhalla recently released a major free content update and players have been delving into everything that The Forgotten Saga offers. Of course, many will also be just starting their journey in the experience for the first time and likely needing some hints here and there about where to find specific resources, items, and more. One such item that you may be wanting to know where to get is Hare’s Foot. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about where to find Hare’s Foot in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Finding Hare’s Foot in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

You will likely be hunting for Hare’s Foot if you are trying to complete the Cerneley Offering Altar’s tasks. Thankfully this location is one of the best areas to search for this specific item due to the abundance of hares around the altar. Firstly, make your way to the Cerneley Offering Altar that is found within the Ledecestrescire region. When you have found the Cerneley Offering Altar, you will now be extremely close to where you can get a lot of Hare’s Foot.

The resource itself is of course found by hunting hares (rabbits) and then hoping for them to drop the Hare’s Foot. It is not for definite that you will get a Hare’s Foot from every rabbit you slay so be sure to keep that in mind when hunting and don’t give up on the search. Utilizing Odin’s Sight will allow you to spot the hares even quicker. There will be a lot of them found around the altar’s general area so just explore a bit and venture through different spots near the altar and you will be finding what you need in no time! Time to get enjoying Assassin’s Creed Valhalla again!

