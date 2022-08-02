Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting a significant content update today and many players are excited to delve into everything that it will have to offer. There are always consistent updates for the game but today brings a very special update! Of course, before the update releases, you will likely be wanting to know where you actually have to go in order to play through the new content. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to start The Forgotten Saga in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Starting the Forgotten Saga in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

In order to start the Forgotten Saga mode when it releases, you will have to go to Ravensthorpe and specifically to the new Everold’s Hut. If you are wondering how to actually build that hut, you can do so when you have gone to Asgard at least once. After that, you can build the hut and once you have done so you will be able to access this mode without any issue by traveling to Niflheim. God of War fans will be remembering all of these names greatly, and the same goes for those who enjoy learning a lot about Norse mythology.

Now that you know how to start the new mode you will be frantically diving into all of the content that it offers. In terms of when the update is actually scheduled to release, the update will start rolling out today (August the 2nd) around 4 AM PT, 12 PM BST, and so forth. The early morning release means that those on the western side of the world will no doubt be starting to experience the mode after they get their breakfast this morning. The mode itself is based on the rouge-lite genre so it will definitely be a lot of fun to keep revisiting the game mode over and over again!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now and playable on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.