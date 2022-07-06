God of War Ragnarok: Are the Collector’s Edition and Jotnar Edition Worth It?

So, right off the bat, yes, the Collector’s Edition and the Jotnar Edition of God of War: Ragnarok are worth it. We don’t know how much money they will cost, but that’s the only concern with these spectacularly unique editions. Everything else included is full of love and attention to detail. Here is everything included with the Collector’s Edition and Jotnar Edition of God of War: Ragnarok and if they are worth it (they are).

By the way, we’ve covered the Digital Deluxe Editon as well as the Pre-Order Edition in other guides that you’ll most likely want to check out. Okay, back to the show.

God of War: Ragnarok Collector’s Edition

First off, both the Collector’s Edition and the Jotnar Edition come in these beautiful boxes called the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. Also, they both include everything attached in the Digital Deluxe Edition, and if you pre-order these editions, which you’ll need to because the supplies won’t last, you’ll get the Pre-Order Edition bonuses as well.

Here is everything included in the God of War: Ragnarok Collector’s Edition:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. A Steelbook Display Case – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

– The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf. 2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

– In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins. Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

– This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside. 16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

God of War: Ragnarok Jotnar Edition

If you thought that was impressive, you’d be right, but just wait until you hear about the God of War: Jotnar Edition. Everything mentioned before: the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine box and everything included in the Collector’s Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and the Pre-Order Edition is included in the massive Jotnar Edition.

With everything from the Collector’s Edition included already, here is everything specific to the God of War: Ragnarok Jotnar Edition:

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.

This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary. The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family.

Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family. The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag. Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand.

This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand. Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

Like we said at the beginning, yes, both the God of War: Ragnarok Collector’s Edition and the Jotnar Edition are worth it. The question is how much will they cost and how much are you willing to pay. As more details come out, be sure to check back in at our God of War: Ragnarok guides for updates.

God of War: Ragnarok will be available on November 9, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5.